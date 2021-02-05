The Iowa weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 22,923 head selling a week ago, 26,829 head trading Jan. 11 and 11,127 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Sigourney, Knoxville, Creston, Lamoni, Clarinda, Denison, Dunlap, Tama and Sioux Center livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. Feeder steers from 400 to 549 pounds were trading $2 to $5 lower, 500 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher, 700 to 949 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, 500 to 899 pounds were trading mostly $2 to $4 higher. Supply included: 91% feeder cattle (57% steers, 4% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 170.00 to 191.00 (181.62); 27 head, 351 to 383 lbs., 186.00 to 202.50 (193.73); 197 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 166.00 to 189.00 (177.35); 24 head, 434 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 216 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 179.00 (168.59); 619 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 146.75 to 169.50 (161.28); 26 head, 509 to 523 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (156.08), unweaned; 763 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 169.00 (155.23); 17 head, 561 lbs., 158.50, fancy; 12 head, 586 lbs., 145.00, fleshy; 1394 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 157.00 (147.84); 4 head, 628 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 14 head, 640 lbs., 139.50 to 140.75 (140.04), unweaned; 1818 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 129.25 to 152.50 (143.22); 87 head, 656 to 657 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.30), fancy; 17 head, 671 to 698 lbs., 121.00 to 127.25 (124.18), fleshy; 1732 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 124.25 to 147.00 (139.20); 7 head, 731 lbs., 144.00, fancy; 1657 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 144.50 (134.86); 77 head, 767 lbs., 145.25, fancy; 893 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 121.00 to 135.75 (129.79); 47 head, 802 lbs., 133.00, fancy; 6 head, 805 lbs., 111.50, fleshy; 830 head, 852 to 899 lbs., 114.75 to 137.00 (128.83); 289 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 113.75 to 134.10 (126.28); 132 head, 950 to 985 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (124.39); 8 head, 1066 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 285 lbs., 186.00; 11 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 159.00 to 180.00 (165.55); 34 head, 356 to 398 lbs., 137.00 to 165.00 (160.17); 6 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (150.30); 42 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 161.00 (149.93); 5 head, 469 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 46 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 156.00 (141.59); 143 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 150.75 (143.47); 10 head, 559 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 97 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 123.50 to 161.00 (146.50); 33 head, 611 to 635 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (131.63), unweaned; 75 head, 669 to 699 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (130.99); 170 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 129.25 to 150.00 (142.21); 5 head, 714 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 48 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 127.50 to 130.50 (129.09); 113 head, 800 to 845 lbs., 116.25 to 140.00 (132.94); 13 head, 883 to 890 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (120.65); 4 head, 955 lbs., 116.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 955 lbs., 119.00; 10 head, 1002 lbs., 117.25, fleshy.
Dairy feeder steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 184 to 197 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (119.85); 5 head, 207 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 283 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 427 to 448 lbs., 121.00 to 132.00 (125.53); 3 head, 480 to 485 lbs., 101.00 to 140.00 (114.09); 14 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 102.00 to 126.00 (117.49); 11 head, 671 lbs., 97.00; 8 head, 726 lbs., 100.00; 9 head, 793 lbs., 90.00; 16 head, 847 lbs., 83.00; 8 head, 891 lbs., 83.00 to 93.00 (88.00); 10 head, 1049 lbs., 82.00; 4 head, 1121 lbs., 96.50. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 78 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 295 lbs., 169.00; 22 head, 309 to 348 lbs., 140.00 to 172.00 (149.93); 104 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 139.50 to 177.00 (149.58); 8 head, 398 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 138 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 139.00 to 160.00 (147.33); 5 head, 416 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 488 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (142.41); 18 head, 459 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 725 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 129.50 to 156.50 (142.04); 15 head, 549 lbs., 135.00, fleshy; 11 head, 509 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 964 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 122.00 to 145.75 (135.37); 7 head, 566 lbs., 146.00, thin fleshed; 10 head, 565 to 577 lbs., 120.50 to 136.00 (126.62), unweaned; 1790 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 119.00 to 145.25 (132.47); 15 head, 605 to 607 lbs., 131.00 to 132.75 (132.28), fancy; 16 head, 639 lbs., 117.00, fleshy; 10 head, 608 lbs., 120.50, unweaned; 1055 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 117.00 to 139.00 (129.37); 5 head, 658 lbs., 113.00, fleshy; 50 head, 651 to 685 lbs., 139.50 to 156.50 (151.91), replacement; 841 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 115.00 to 132.75 (126.77); 141 head, 712 to 720 lbs., 134.35 to 150.00 (139.53), replacement; 539 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 112.25 to 132.50 (124.77); 176 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 111.50 to 129.50 (123.65); 30 head, 810 to 818 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.01), replacement; 83 head, 861 to 894 lbs., 118.50 to 122.25 (121.11); 4 head, 900 to 913 lbs., 113.00 to 119.50 (116.52); 16 head, 995 to 996 lbs., 103.00 to 113.50 (110.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 165 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 293 lbs., 175.00; 22 head, 305 to 328 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (149.24); 7 head, 337 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 12 head, 375 to 395 lbs., 132.50 to 150.00 (144.37); 26 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 121.00 to 150.00 (138.60); 48 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 122.00 to 137.50 (129.68); 14 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (128.61), unweaned; 92 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.81); 90 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 115.00 to 141.00 (127.91); 30 head, 565 to 578 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (120.51), unweaned; 77 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 111.00 to 134.00 (124.29); 125 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 110.00 to 147.25 (139.97); 107 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 113.00 to 142.75 (136.32); 14 head, 773 to 782 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 843 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 892 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 330 to 337 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (155.07); 9 head, 409 to 433 lbs., 134.00 to 165.00 (150.78); 3 head, 542 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 594 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.31); 6 head, 729 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 373 lbs., 136.50; 3 head, 492 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 613 to 619 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.33); 2 head, 765 lbs., 101.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.