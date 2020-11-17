The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary report indicated receipts of 2,883 head selling the week ending on Nov. 5, compared to 10,482 head trading the previous week and 7,669 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers were selling $2 higher and Choice heifers were trading $1 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $13 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $7 lower. Receipts were light. The supply included 73% feeder cattle (60% steers, 39% heifers, 1% bulls); 27% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 18% dairy steers, 40% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 187.50 to 200.00 (193.93); 5 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 190.00; 19 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 173.00 to 181.00 (175.47); 66 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 153.50 to 179.00 (161.52); 103 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (150.50); 223 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (146.39); 157 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.88); 141 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (141.06); 124 head, 702 to 733 lbs., 129.35 to 143.00 (136.69); 47 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 124.50 to 135.00 (132.25); 11 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (124.65); 23 head, 900 to 938 lbs., 114.50 to 125.00 (122.61); 51 head, 955 lbs., 124.50 (124.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 290 lbs., 161.00; 7 head, 363 lbs., 141.50; 16 head, 440 lbs., 154.00; 5 head, 475 to 482 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.59); 15 head, 521 to 539 lbs., 125.00 to 138.50 (131.92); 15 head, 570 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.06); 11 head, 626 to 630 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.46); 8 head, 665 to 693 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (128.08); 1 head, 700 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 894 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 340 to 347 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (157.77); 7 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (160.20); 80 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 146.00 to 166.25 (159.31); 74 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (144.15); 91 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 126.00 to 149.00 (138.66); 116 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (133.63); 123 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.50 to 136.00 (130.23); 48 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.03); 51 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 123.50 to 134.25 (130.92); 25 head, 773 to 786 lbs., 120.00 to 127.75 (126.41); 7 head, 808 to 842 lbs., 111.50 to 121.50 (116.34); 15 head, 948 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 361 to 390 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.53); 4 head, 428 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (113.30); 11 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (121.34); 7 head, 635 to 646 lbs., 118.50 to 121.00 (118.85); 9 head, 680 to 689 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (118.23). Medium frame 1, 6 head, 743 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 395 lbs., 173.00; 2 head, 488 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 550 to 557 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 445 lbs., 128.00; 3 head, 547 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.32).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 187 head, 1030 to 1685 lbs., 98.00 to 111.00 (105.20), average; 17 head, 1175 to 1376 lbs., 101.25 to 111.00 (103.35), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 79 head, 1195 to 1765 lbs., 88.00 to 104.50 (102.54), average; 3 head, 1250 to 1300 lbs., 95.50 to 98.00 (97.00), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 39 head, 1277 to 1770 lbs., 83.50 to 99.00 (96.59), average; 1 head, 2150 lbs., 75.50, average heavy weight.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 83 head, 1095 to 1660 lbs., 91.00 to 95.00 (92.89), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 16 head, 1060 to 1505 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (84.52), average. Select 2 to 3, 29 head, 1080 to 1688 lbs., 70.00 to 79.00 (73.74), average; 9 head, 1000 to 1150 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (82.81), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 207 head, 1123 to 1450 lbs., 97.00 to 106.00 (104.28), average; 3 head, 1538 to 1590 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.98), average heavy weight, 31 head, 730 to 1250 lbs., 97.00 to 121.00 (108.41), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 63 head, 1130 to 1476 lbs., 93.00 to 104.00 (102.32), average; 2 head, 1045 to 1295 lbs., 90.50 to 95.00 (92.51), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 3 head, 1045 to 1150 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.62), average; 6 head, 785 to 1280 lbs., 79.00 to 85.00 (83.40), average return to feed.
