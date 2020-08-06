The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 3,346 head selling the week ending July 30, compared to 2,135 head trading the previous week and 3,670 head, a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon, Kalona and Denison livestock markets. Compared to the two weeks ago, Choice steers were selling steady, Choice heifers were trading steady to $1 higher. There were no recent feeder cattle sales for a price comparison. Supply included: 53% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers); 47% slaughter cattle (51% steers, 9% dairy steers, 29% heifers, 9% cows, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 375 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 9 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.37); 17 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.87); 25 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.71); 24 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.60); 10 head, 704 to 706 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (147.95); 104 head, 759 to 788 lbs., 142.75 to 149.50 (146.05); 168 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (140.32); 271 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (140.91); 8 head, 907 to 935 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.53); 148 head, 951 to 993 lbs., 122.50 to 134.25 (128.00); 22 head, 1009 lbs., 126.25; 66 head, 1104 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1,per head/actual weight, 11 head, 364 to 390 lbs., 670.00; 3 head, 421 lbs., 675.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 485 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 533 lbs., 144.00; 16 head, 650 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 882 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 532 to 546 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.25); 29 head, 559 to 589 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (137.03); 39 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.31); 111 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 143.75 (139.80); 44 head, 703 to 721 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.70); 143 head, 753 to 774 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (130.49); 65 head, 802 to 833 lbs., 129.50 to 133.50 (130.65); 47 head, 876 to 888 lbs., 117.75 to 125.00 (122.25); 20 head, 900 lbs., 115.00; 18 head, 956 to 995 lbs., 112.50 to 115.50 (113.47). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 292 lbs., 540.00, unweaned; 5 head, 386 lbs., 575.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 471 to 491 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.33); 3 head, 520 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 678 lbs., 124.00; 45 head, 779 lbs., 124.50.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 503 head, 1105 to 1725 lbs., 96.00 to 107.00 (101.70), average; 16 head, 950 to 1240 lbs., 105.00 to 117.00 (109.98), average return to feed; 4 head, 1318 lbs., 110.50, average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 97 head, 1082 to 1650 lbs., 89.00 to 99.50 (96.07), average; 27 head, 1096 to 1323 lbs., 98.00 to 103.00 (100.07), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1165 to 1638 lbs., 79.50 to 87.50 (85.80), average; 41 head, 915 to 1345 lbs., 76.00 to 100.00 (89.00), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, 73 head, 1255 to 1790 lbs., 88.00 to 94.00 (92.41), average. Choice 2 to 4, 9 head, 1335 to 1698 lbs., 78.00 to 79.50 (78.40), average; 2 head, 1123 lbs., 69.00, average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 26 head, 1052 to 1655 lbs., 80.50 to 87.00 (84.30), average. Select 2 to 3, 18 head, 1093 to 1760 lbs., 73.00 to 79.00 (76.87), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 194 head, 1043 to 1465 lbs., 97.00 to 105.75 (101.61), average; 18 head, 1418 to 1470 lbs., 94.00 to 97.50 (95.22), average heavy weight; 70 head, 1020 to 1295 lbs., 92.00 to 98.85 (96.83), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 45 head, 1000 to 1520 lbs., 90.00 to 99.50 (95.94), average; 10 head, 1405 to 1538 lbs., 84.50 to 90.50 (85.87), average heavy weight; 7 head, 900 to 1195 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (85.96), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 4, 8 head, 1120 to 1214 lbs., 94.25 to 99.00 (94.96), average. Select 2 to 3, 16 head, 1455 to 1679 lbs., 75.50 to 80.00 (77.83), average heavy weight; 24 head, 880 to 1278 lbs., 69.00 to 101.00 (83.54), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1075 to 1765 lbs., 65.00 to 74.00 (71.34), average; 51 head, 1150 to 1900 lbs., 72.00 to 81.00 (76.02), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 17 head, 960 to 1540 lbs., 59.00 to 68.00 (63.22), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 8 head, 820 to 1565 lbs., 46.00 to 55.00 (50.71), average; 3 head, 845 to 1500 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (43.68), low. Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1065 to 2110 lbs., 72.00 to 99.00 (91.20), average; 2 head, 1735 to 1850 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (109.13), high.
