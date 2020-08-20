The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 6,950 head selling the week ending on Aug. 13, compared to 2,642 head trading the previous reporting period and 1,935 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap and Sheldon livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, there were too few receipts for a market test on both slaughter and feeder cattle. The supply included 95% feeder cattle (52% steers, 48% heifers); 5% slaughter cattle (43% steers, 41% dairy steers, 16% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 173.00 to 186.00 (176.93); 121 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 176.00 to 188.50 (185.97); 62 head, 470 to 498 lbs., 172.50 to 181.00 (175.41); 89 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 163.00 to 178.00 (171.11); 338 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (171.47); 99 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (161.70); 325 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 152.00 to 165.20 (159.13); 411 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 147.50 to 154.00 (151.33); 338 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 139.75 to 152.25 (146.50); 852 head, 807 to 849 lbs., 139.75 to 154.25 (148.72); 74 head, 853 to 897 lbs., 131.00 to 141.50 (138.30); 51 head, 916 to 937 lbs., 127.75 to 133.75 (131.55); 103 head, 958 to 996 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (128.73); 60 head, 1003 to 1038 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (125.31); 8 head, 1074 lbs., 120.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 401 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 483 lbs., 160.00; 42 head, 528 to 547 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.22); 5 head, 555 lbs., 159.00; 37 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 150.50 to 153.00 (151.49); 40 head, 670 to 699 lbs., 143.50 to 150.50 (147.39); 9 head, 737 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 777 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 824 lbs., 139.00; 15 head, 817 lbs., 135.50, natural.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 373 to 391 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (173.21); 36 head, 433 to 447 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (160.87); 29 head, 478 to 490 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.58); 187 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 165.50 (161.40); 247 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (154.18); 318 head, 605 to 646 lbs., 141.00 to 154.50 (147.75); 322 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 142.50 to 149.75 (147.20); 810 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 144.75 (141.14); 123 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (132.15); 409 head, 800 to 832 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.05); 150 head, 856 to 895 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.18); 106 head, 941 to 949 lbs., 121.50 to 124.00 (121.80); 10 head, 950 to 999 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (120.72); 9 head, 1160 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 390 lbs., 160.00; 16 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.41); 3 head, 592 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 641 lbs., 130.00, natural; 22 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 704 to 727 lbs., 130.50 to 132.00 (130.96); 13 head, 793 lbs., 127.00, natural.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 104 head, 1295 to 1536 lbs., 102.50 to 107.25 (104.89), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 15 head, 1140 to 1405 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.32), average. Select and Choice 3 to 4, 4 head, 1625 to 1750 lbs., 93.00 to 99.00 (96.55), average heavy weight. Select 2 to 3, 11 head, 1301 to 1423 lbs., 93.00 to 96.00 (94.14), average; 11 head, 1097 lbs., 91.00, average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, 55 head, 1210 to 1510 lbs., 88.00 to 92.25 (89.23), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 54 head, 1143 to 1590 lbs., 80.00 to 88.00 (84.47), average. Select 2 to 3, 12 head, 1005 to 1513 lbs., 70.00 to 77.50 (73.53), average; 16 head, 1085 to 1230 lbs., 74.00 to 89.00 (77.84), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, 31 head, 1128 to 1388 lbs., 102.00 to 107.75 (104.57), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 14 head, 1105 to 1390 lbs., 98.00 to 101.00 (100.39), average. Select and Choice 3 to 4, 3 head, 1405 to 1440 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.69), average heavy weight. Select 2 to 3, 3 head, 1220 to 1485 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.02), average; 2 head, 1195 lbs., 105.00, average return to feed.
