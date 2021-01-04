The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 3,735 head selling a week ago, 11,445 head trading Dec. 14 and 3,403 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Russell and Tama cattle sales.
Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (55% steers, 44% heifers, 1% bulls); 10% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 40% heifers, 16% cows, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (191.49); 4 head, 396 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 12 head, 419 to 435 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (176.37); 21 head, 461 to 484 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (177.42); 66 head, 465 to 487 lbs., 172.00 to 175.25 (174.01), unweaned; 91 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 158.50 to 181.00 (174.42); 122 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 149.00 to 177.00 (166.06); 44 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (156.95), unweaned; 102 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 154.00 to 163.50 (159.57); 262 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 143.50 to 156.75 (152.19); 4 head, 696 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 178 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 131.00 to 153.75 (147.42); 252 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 117.50 to 145.00 (140.31); 335 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 134.75 to 144.50 (141.87); 53 head, 852 to 880 lbs., 134.00 to 144.60 (142.88); 14 head, 914 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 967 to 982 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 164.00 to 180.00 (169.32); 8 head, 543 to 545 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (159.75); 28 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (143.63); 16 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (142.08); 13 head, 880 to 889 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.43). Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 269 lbs., 167.50; 4 head, 341 lbs., 158.00; 4 head, 360 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 49 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 145.00 to 174.00 (160.11); 6 head, 414 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 111 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 145.00 to 171.00 (160.10); 57 head, 458 to 477 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.94), unweaned; 89 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 160.50 (145.93); 11 head, 549 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 102 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 161.00 (148.05); 28 head, 554 to 567 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 123 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (137.84); 54 head, 611 to 627 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.23), replacement; 12 head, 627 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 208 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (133.91); 154 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (135.58); 170 head, 763 to 773 lbs., 130.00 to 133.30 (131.44); 8 head, 813 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 889 lbs., 124.50; 10 head, 1052 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.78); 3 head, 407 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 498 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (153.15); 11 head, 474 to 481 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.80), unweaned; 3 head, 525 lbs., 142.00; 45 head, 572 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 144.00 (135.86); 7 head, 602 to 605 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (125.99); 4 head, 674 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 9 head, 718 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.16); 5 head, 459 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 7 head, 539 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 578 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 603 to 617 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (122.73); 3 head, 673 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 136 head, 1283 to 1733 lbs., 103.75 to 109.35 (107.22), average; 3 head, 1750 to 1825 lbs., 95.00 to 100.75 (98.23), average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1180 to 1440 lbs., 96.50 to 102.00 (99.76), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 838 to 1145 lbs., 85.00 to 93.00 (89.86), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 136 head, 1205 to 1620 lbs., 103.00 to 108.75 (107.10), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1065 to 1330 lbs., 98.00 to 102.00 (101.22), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1305 to 1715 lbs., 59.00 to 68.00 (63.35), average; 2 head, 1825 to 1850 lbs., 69.00 to 70.00 (69.50), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1130 to 1735 lbs., 46.00 to 57.00 (52.31), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1055 to 1450 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (42.88), average; 13 head, 1000 to 1485 lbs., 30.00 to 35.00 (31.94), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1465 to 1825 lbs., 66.00 to 81.00 (73.93), average; 3 head, 895 to 1205 lbs., 56.00 to 64.00 (59.27), low.
