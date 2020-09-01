The Iowa weekly livestock auction report reported receipts of 6,038 head selling the week ending on Aug. 20, compared to 6,950 head trading Aug. 10 and 957 selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report includes results from Russell, Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon, Kalona and Denison livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $5 higher. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were trading $5 lower to $2 higher, 500 to 599 pounds were selling $3 to $9 lower, 600 to 999 pounds were trading steady to $8 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were selling $1 lower to $4 higher, 500 to 599 pounds were trading $3 to $7 lower, 600 to 699 pounds were selling $2 lower to $3 higher, 700 to 999 pounds were trading $1 to $6 higher. Supply included: 59% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers); 41% slaughter cattle (47% steers, 10% dairy steers, 31% heifers, 9% cows, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 70%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 345 lbs., 180.00; 9 head, 375 to 384 lbs., 191.00 to 192.00 (191.44); 17 head, 419 to 427 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 180.51; 67 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 173.00 to 182.00 (178.11); 11 head, 480 lbs., 172.50, unweaned; 237 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (167.96); 58 head, 558 to 595 lbs., 155.00 to 166.50 (162.34); 27 head, 567 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 68 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.33); 229 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 154.25 to 164.50 (160.71); 150 head,700 to 749 lbs., 141.50 to 161.50 (153.78); 68 head, 732 lbs., 160.10, fancy; 208 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 140.50 to 155.25 (149.61); 103 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 144.25 to 150.60 (148.58); 444 head, 850 to 886 lbs., 139.75 to 148.85 (146.04); 107 head, 901 to 940 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.72); 10 head, 971 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 1007 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 1077 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 1163 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 528 to 533 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.01); 12 head, 572 lbs., 160.25, unweaned; 9 head, 623 to 649 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.82); 11 head, 669 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 720 to 729 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.22); 22 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.90); 7 head, 953 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 395 lbs., 158.50; 17 head, 409 to 449 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (159.68); 4 head, 405 lbs., 179.00, thin fleshed; 47 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.97); 180 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 149.00 to 159.50 (153.60); 8 head, 540 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 234 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (151.23); 10 head, 558 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 67 head, 613 to 644 lbs., 146.00 to 157.50 (150.95); 138 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 137.00 to 149.50 (145.24); 121 head, 703 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (146.31); 321 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (138.02); 119 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 129.50 to 142.00 (138.48); 5 head, 871 lbs., 134.50; 55 head, 919 to 921 lbs., 122.00 to 123.25 (123.11); 25 head, 1035 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large 1 to 2, 11 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.15); 3 head, 435 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 3 head, 497 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 593 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 645 lbs., 141.00; 21 head, 678 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.46); 9 head, 764 lbs., 125.50.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, 821 head, 1120 to 1700 lbs., 104.00 to 113.85 (109.69), average; 79 head, 1085 to 1390 lbs., 99.50 to 113.00 (105.22), average return to feed; 22 head, 1209 to 1400 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (113.05), average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 77 head, 1135 to 1536 lbs., 92.25 to 108.50 (103.53), average; 4 head, 1060 to 1180 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (91.70), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 37 head, 1163 to 1615 lbs., 82.00 to 99.00 (94.78), average; 22 head, 945 to 1270 lbs., 79.00 to 111.75 (99.96), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, 142 head, 1203 to 1669 lbs., 90.00 to 96.50 (93.10), average; 16 head, 1379 to 1510 lbs., 96.00 to 99.00 (97.93), average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 22 head, 1140 to 1540 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (86.33), average; 3 head, 1180 lbs., 70.50, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 14 head, 1123 to 1450 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (75.72), average; 16 head, 1005 to 1205 lbs., 72.00 to 85.00 (78.17), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, 525 head, 1098 to 1490 lbs., 101.00 to 113.50 (109.66), average; 1 head, 1565 lbs., 99.00, average heavy weight; 29 head, 948 to 1319 lbs., 96.00 to 105.00 (101.57), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 103 head, 1025 to 1500 lbs., 92.50 to 108.50 (102.96), average; 6 head, 1035 to 1315 lbs., 86.00 to 94.50 (90.28), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 11 head, 1078 to 1500 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (94.83), average; 20 head, 885 to 1360 lbs., 71.00 to 117.00 (96.97), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, 67 head, 1070 to 1785 lbs., 64.00 to 71.00 (68.99), average; 26 head, 1280 to 2135 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (73.5), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 76 head, 815 to 1855 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (61.70), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 26 head, 890 to 1495 lbs., 40.00 to 56.00 (50.63), average; 12 head, 655 to 1425 lbs., 20.00 to 38.00 (27.24), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, 45 head, 995 to 2495 lbs., 77.00 to 99.00 (89.77), average; 3 head, 1625 to 2065 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (102.01), high; 11 head, 1145 to 1815 lbs., 58.00 to 79.00 (70.49), low.
