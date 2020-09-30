The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 5,587 head selling the week ending on Sept. 24, compared to 14,172 head trading the previous week and 7,878 head selling year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Tama, Bloomfield, Sheldon, Kalona, Lamoni and Denison livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 higher. Feeder steers weighing from 400 to 499 pounds were trading $2 lower to $3 higher, those 500 to 599 pounds were selling $1 lower to $6 higher, 600 to 699 pounds were trading $4 to $5 lower, 700 to 899 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, 900 to 999 pounds were trading steady to $4 lower. Feeder heifers from 400 to 449 pounds were selling $9 higher, 450 to 549 were trading $6 to $8 lower, 550 to 749 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher, 750 to 999 pounds were trading $1 to $7 lower. Supply included: 61% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls); 39% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 12% dairy steers, 32% heifers, 11% cows, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 344 lbs., 200.00, unweaned; 6 head, 370 to 375 lbs., 189.00 to 196.00 (192.48); 49 head, 432 to 439 lbs., 182.00 to 186.50 (185.87); 30 head, 473 to 496 lbs., 174.50 to 175.50 (175.03); 46 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (173.90); 13 head, 568 to 599 lbs., 155.50 to 183.00 (162.67); 195 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (149.81); 62 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (149.24); 327 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 144.50 to 157.00 (152.05); 267 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 138.00 to 155.35 (151.87); 88 head, 816 to 843 lbs., 137.50 to 150.25 (146.68); 328 head, 854 to 880 lbs., 136.50 to 146.85 (144.66); 118 head, 903 to 943 lbs., 128.00 to 139.10 (137.23); 59 head, 956 to 996 lbs., 121.00 to 129.75 (129.08). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 296 lbs., 600.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 484 to 488 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (162.35); 25 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (149.39); 47 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (155.50); 20 head, 620 to 632 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.74); 3 head, 685 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 9 head, 797 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.45); 5 head, 881 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 1032 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 364 to 390 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.49); 47 head, 413 to 435 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (168.10); 17 head, 484 to 496 lbs., 148.00; 82 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (144.52); 11 head, 585 lbs., 147.50; 113 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 148.50 (142.07); 126 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 134.50 to 148.25 (145.63); 348 head, 705 to 728 lbs., 124.50 to 147.25 (142.26); 223 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 125.00 to 138.10 (134.30); 7 head, 787 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 36 head, 825 to 849 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.31); 242 head, 852 to 890 lbs., 110.00 to 132.75 (126.53); 7 head, 851 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 7 head, 913 to 916 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (122.50); 15 head, 963 to 981 lbs., 105.00 to 121.50 (117.05); 22 head, 1032 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 294 lbs., 520.00, unweaned. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 362 lbs., 159.00; 7 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.06); 10 head, 513 lbs., 142.50; 16 head, 552 to 572 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (127.91); 9 head, 635 to 642 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (129.47); 12 head, 668 to 690 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (125.91); 5 head, 771 lbs., 123.50; 15 head, 822 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 927 lbs., 100.00. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 556 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 491 lbs., 155.50, unweaned; 3 head, 538 lbs., 147.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 527 lbs., 144.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 638 head, 1100 to 1665 lbs., 95.00 to 108.75 (105.63), average; 4 head, 1695 to 1835 lbs., 93.00 to 97.00 (95.46), average heavy weight, 46 head, 795 to 1391 lbs., 96.00 to 111.00 (101.85), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 72 head, 1075 to 1795 lbs., 87.00 to 102.00 (97.54), average; 17 head, 820 to 1333 lbs., 86.00 to 106.00 (95.12), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 17 head, 1320 to 1830 lbs., 74.50 to 94.00 (86.94), average; 21 head, 935 to 1310 lbs., 77.00 to 116.00 (99.47), average return to feed. Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 180 head, 1255 to 1670 lbs., 91.00 to 98.25 (94.81), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 23 head, 1040 to 1650 lbs., 80.00 to 89.00 (83.41), average. Select 2 to 3, 7 head, 1275 to 1785 lbs., 73.00 to 79.50 (75.65), average; 25 head, 1070 to 1344 lbs., 79.00 to 87.50 (82.51), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 495 head, 1109 to 1546 lbs., 97.00 to 108.75 (105.20), average; 4 head, 1540 to 1665 lbs., 93.00 to 96.00 (94.27), average heavy weight; 15 head, 1065 to 1335 lbs., 97.00 to 106.50 (100.47), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 48 head, 1025 to 1470 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (98.68), average; 3 head, 1590 to 1780 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (81.75), average heavy weight; 8 head, 880 to 1063 lbs., 87.00 to 95.00 (93.74), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 22 head, 1220 to 1543 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (94.23), average; 3 head, 1565 to 1755 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (74.75), average heavy weight; 24 head, 853 to 1240 lbs., 72.50 to 120.50 (98.03), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 67 head, 1105 to 1895 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (65.14), average; 17 head, 1255 to 2055 lbs., 69.00 to 73.00 (70.68), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 94 head, 875 to 1605 lbs., 53.00 to 62.00 (57.49), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 23 head, 940 to 1350 lbs., 46.00 to 53.00 (49.58), average; 9 head, 825 to 1425 lbs., 20.00 to 43.00 (37.06), low. Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 1285 to 2350 lbs., 69.00 to 98.00 (87.08), average; 1 head, 2085 lbs., 100.0, high; 4 head, 1245 to 1850 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.43), low.
