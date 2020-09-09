The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 10,931 head selling a week ago, 3,570 head trading Aug. 24 and 8,981 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from the Sioux Center Tri State Dairy Feeder Sale, Dunlap, Sigourney, Tama, Sheldon, Kalona, Lamoni and Clarinda livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. Feeder steers 500 to 599 pounds were selling $5 higher, 550 to 699 pounds were trading $1 to $2 lower, 700 to 799 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, 800 to 899 pounds were trading $2 lower, 900 to 1000 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers 450 to 599 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher, 600 to 749 pounds were trading steady to $5 lower, 750 to 899 pounds were selling $1 to $12 higher, 900 to 950 pounds were trading $3 lower. Supply included: 80% feeder cattle (50% steers, 12% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 0% bulls); 20% slaughter cattle (43% steers, 9% dairy steers, 35% heifers, 11% cows, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 191.25 (186.03); 27 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 175.00 to 195.00 (183.15); 33 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 153.00 to 194.00 (180.03); 2 head, 460 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 104 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 174.00 (161.68); 3 head, 525 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 181 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (157.27); 174 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 161.50 (156.38); 541 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 161.00 (154.58); 480 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 137.00 to 158.50 (151.92); 473 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 136.00 to 153.00 (145.03); 613 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (138.47); 145 head, 858 to 895 lbs., 124.50 to 141.75 (135.49); 141 head, 875 to 881 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (127.00), fleshy; 323 head, 903 to 937 lbs., 126.25 to 139.50 (132.88); 8 head, 969 to 970 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.38); 52 head, 1007 lbs., 126.50; 9 head, 1068 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 1505 lbs., 95.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 448 lbs., 168.00; 26 head, 527 to 534 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (155.86); 25 head, 570 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.10); 78 head, 617 to 646 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (143.54); 58 head, 670 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.73); 57 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.02); 68 head, 759 to 799 lbs., 131.50 to 141.85 (140.36); 17 head, 816 to 846 lbs., 125.50 to 128.00 (127.14); 4 head, 880 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 936 lbs., 122.00; 18 head, 966 lbs., 119.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1053 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 564 lbs., 133.00; 16 head, 768 lbs., 131.50, fleshy. Medium frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 6 head, 65 to 80 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (111.03).
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 814 to 822 lbs., 105.00 to 106.50 (105.50); 128 head, 864 to 888 lbs., 94.50 to 105.50 (101.23); 15 head, 1000 to 1034 lbs., 84.00 to 98.00 (86.73). Large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 280 to 293 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (130.70); 17 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.40); 25 head, 359 to 391 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.62); 91 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 107.50 to 117.50 (114.28); 69 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (110.96); 48 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 100.00 to 115.50 (111.70); 41 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (107.83); 12 head, 618 to 630 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (94.24); 60 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 88.00 to 100.00 (96.27); 10 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (81.98); 26 head, 768 to 787 lbs., 80.00 to 96.00 (87.55); 3 head, 810 lbs., 90.00; 3 head, 985 lbs., 84.00; 4 head, 1038 lbs., 84.00; 3 head, 115 lbs., 89.00. Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 214 to 230 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (155.27); 8 head, 259 to 297 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.96); 3 head, 345 lbs., 100.00; 16 head, 366 to 368 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (105.94); 36 head, 459 to 490 lbs., 75.00 to 95.00 (86.92); 23 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (75.62); 9 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 75.00 to 81.00 (78.68); 13 head, 609 to 638 lbs., 70.00; 28 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 65.00 to 80.00 (71.60); 3 head, 748 lbs., 70.00; 10 head, 873 to 892 lbs., 75.00 to 84.00 (78.33); 3 head, 935 lbs., 71.00. Large 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 129 to 145 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (78.82); 36 head, 152 to 182 lbs., 100.00 to 155.00 (114.98); 30 head, 214 to 245 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (114.57); 10 head, 255 to 292 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.35); 6 head, 315 to 320 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.52); 14 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 60.00 to 90.00 (73.84).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 182.00 (165.92); 36 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 141.00 to 168.00 (157.45); 103 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (151.79); 113 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (146.17); 302 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (143.79); 25 head, 558 to 574 lbs., 146.25 to 151.00 (147.93), thin fleshed; 387 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (140.22); 478 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 145.10 (139.51); 387 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 127.00 to 142.25 (138.23); 173 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 126.50 to 139.50 (134.96); 124 head, 801 to 822 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.54); 101 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.75); 171 head, 906 to 944 lbs., 109.25 to 124.35 (122.94); 108 head, 953 to 954 lbs., 118.75 to 120.60 (119.64); 16 head, 1071 to 1078 lbs., 101.00 to 102.50 (101.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 384 lbs., 156.00; 12 head, 409 to 442 lbs., 131.00 to 151.00 (143.98); 3 head, 492 lbs., 132.00; 21 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.28); 16 head, 618 to 641 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.51); 7 head, 628 lbs., 116.00, fleshy; 17 head, 653 to 691 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.71); 57 head, 726 to 749 lbs., 118.25 to 128.00 (122.84); 35 head, 760 to 770 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (126.45); 27 head, 832 to 839 lbs., 120.00 to 125.75 (123.02); 18 head, 861 to 882 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (121.32); 6 head, 958 lbs., 105.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 725 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 731 lbs., 135.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 647 head, 1122 to 1615 lbs., 98.00 to 108.75 (104.63), average; 3 head, 1625 lbs., 97.00, average heavy weight; 57 head, 970 to 1380 lbs., 102.00 to 114.50 (107.53), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 85 head, 1005 to 1621 lbs., 90.00 to 102.50 (95.87), average; 8 head, 1080 to 1290 lbs., 89.50 to 99.50 (93.42), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1065 lbs., 85.00, average; 19 head, 960 to 1230 lbs., 90.00 to 104.50 (99.35), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 116 head, 1320 to 1797 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (92.38), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1040 to 1658 lbs., 80.00 to 91.00 (86.70), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1040 to 1605 lbs., 72.00 to 78.50 (77.14), average; 16 head, 1005 to 1075 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (84.21), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 471 head, 1065 to 1520 lbs., 98.75 to 108.85 (104.27), average; 2 head, 1530 to 1570 lbs., 94.50 to 95.00 (94.75), average heavy weight; 23 head, 985 to 1220 lbs., 99.50 to 111.50 (103.12), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 1010 to 1465 lbs., 91.00 to 102.50 (97.74), average; 2 head, 1478 lbs., 87.00 average heavy weight; 33 head, 805 to 1300 lbs., 90.00 to 98.75 (94.06), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 88.00, average; 63 head, 950 to 1165 lbs., 73.00 to 104.00 (88.81), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 1010 to 1715 lbs., 62.00 to 69.00 (66.20), average; 33 head, 1245 to 2230 lbs., 70.00 to 78.00 (72.59), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 78 head, 875 to 1770 lbs., 54.00 to 62.00 (58.47), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 735 to 1435 lbs., 44.00 to 54.00 (49.39), average; 14 head, 650 to 1460 1036 24.00 to 43.00 (36.84), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 1230 to 2355 lbs., 72.00 to 98.00 (86.64), average; 2 head, 1785 to 2015 lbs., 101.00 to 102.00 (101.53), high; 2 head, 1335 to 1795 lbs., 57.00 to 66.00 (62.16), low.
