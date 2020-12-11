The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 18,889 head selling the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to 8,344 head trading Nov. 23 and 19,059 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes receipts from Tri State, Bloomfield, Russell, Dunlap, Tama, Creston, Denison, Sheldon, Kalona, Clarinda and Lamoni livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were trading $4 to $15 higher, those 700 to 799 pounds were selling $1 lower to $2 higher and stock at 800 to 925 pounds were trading steady to $5 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $13 higher and those 700 to 850 pounds were trading $1 higher to $2 lower. The supply included 82% feeder cattle (59% steers, 5% dairy steers, 36% heifers, 0% bulls); 18% slaughter cattle (44% steers, 11% dairy steers, 34% heifers, 9% cows, 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 291 lbs., 202.50; 12 head, 330 to 343 lbs., 187.00 to 191.00 (189.16); 10 head, 327 to 338 lbs., 179.00 to 197.50 (188.40), unweaned; 59 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 180.00 to 203.00 (190.97); 319 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 173.00 to 192.00 (182.41); 33 head, 416 to 430 lbs., 180.00 to 185.50 (184.43), unweaned; 265 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 166.00 to 183.00 (175.00); 35 head, 485 lbs., 187.00, fancy; 123 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 159.00 to 184.00 (173.01), unweaned; 511 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 176.00 (172.04); 74 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 162.50 to 174.50 (169.30), unweaned; 725 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 170.50 (159.65); 178 head, 559 to 594 lbs., 147.50 to 167.00 (155.82), unweaned; 966 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 166.00 (155.11); 10 head, 648 lbs., 141.00, fleshy; 340 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 145.50 to 155.25 (149.88), unweaned; 1049 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 158.50 (148.59); 20 head, 691 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.60), fleshy; 166 head, 657 to 697 lbs., 131.50 to 143.25 (139.95), unweaned; 985 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 133.50 to 148.60 (142.94); 134 head, 713 to 739 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.50), unweaned; 592 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (141.20); 118 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 130.75 (130.01), unweaned; 277 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 132.50 to 143.00 (138.31); 10 head, 807 to 812 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.20), fleshy; 351 head, 853 to 880 lbs., 127.50 to 144.50 (141.83); 64 head, 927 to 944 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (137.89); 113 head, 971 to 980 lbs., 130.75 to 142.00 (134.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 138 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 232 to 238 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (132.39); 18 head, 265 to 298 lbs., 110.00 to 135.00 (129.32); 6 head, 342 to 345 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (122.92); 3 head, 366 lbs., 180.00; 29 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 118.00 to 171.00 (147.20); 66 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 105.00 to 170.00 (154.71); 3 head, 483 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 52 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 107.50 to 162.00 (152.59); 5 head, 544 lbs., 152.50, unweaned; 60 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (148.86); 16 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.72), unweaned; 111 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 117.00 to 145.00 (139.95); 28 head, 620 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 141.75 (138.50), unweaned; 107 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (136.66); 24 head, 661 to 686 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (138.23), unweaned; 78 head, 705 to 739 lbs., 104.00 to 135.00 (119.54); 35 head, 722 to 749 lbs., 122.00 to 131.50 (128.72), unweaned; 45 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.49); 63 head, 817 to 839 lbs., 117.00 to 138.00 (135.74); 1 head, 890 lbs., 104.00; 17 head, 905 to 949 lbs., 99.00 to 125.00 (115.95). Large frame 1, 6 head, 582 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 611 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 8 head, 722 lbs., 130.00. Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, 44 head, 830 to 849 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.68); 64 head, 854 to 872 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.33); 6 head, 943 lbs., 92.00; 36 head, 1002 to 1036 lbs., 88.00 to 92.00 (90.52); 4 head, 1079 lbs., 94.50; 8 head, 1123 lbs., 82.00; 18 head, 1158 lbs., 86.00; 8 head, 1236 lbs., 84.00. Large frame 2 to 3, 85 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 90.00 to 101.00 (93.98); 13 head, 573 to 599 lbs., 79.00 to 80.00 (79.40); 32 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 81.00 to 95.00 (93.19); 7 head, 653 lbs., 94.00; 4 head, 735 lbs., 83.00; 14 head, 791 to 795 lbs., 84.00 to 88.00 (86.64); 3 head, 815 to 835 lbs., 81.00 to 84.00 (82.02); 19 head, 887 lbs., 83.00; 13 head, 908 to 940 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.70). Large frame 3, 27 head, 205 to 245 lbs., 80.00 to 90.00 (84.13); 6 head, 271 lbs., 92.50; 63 head, 307 to 340 lbs., 82.00 to 95.00 (89.14); 37 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 70.00 to 92.00 (83.96); 37 head, 406 to 424 lbs., 81.00 to 95.00 (87.90); 12 head, 461 to 494 lbs., 87.50 to 89.00 (88.40); 11 head, 520 to 540 lbs., 64.00 to 75.00 (67.33); 17 head, 554 to 577 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (54.12); 1 head, 640 lbs., 57.50; 16 head, 678 to 693 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (74.47); 11 head, 704 to 745 lbs., 65.00 to 75.00 (70.80); 4 head, 833 lbs., 77.00; 8 head, 860 to 889 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (64.76); 2 head, 980 lbs., 61.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 3 head, 110 to 125 lbs., 55.00 to 85.00 (64.17); 18 head, 172 to 185 lbs., 25.00 to 65.00 (52.07); 25 head, 200 to 232 lbs., 30.00 to 75.00 (62.89); 22 head, 252 to 290 lbs., 55.00 to 77.50 (74.02); 18 head, 310 lbs., 50.00; 5 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (37.15); 9 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 40.00 to 60.00 (53.79); 20 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 45.00 to 52.50 (45.81); 3 head, 687 lbs., 32.40; 3 head, 715 lbs., 40.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 78 to 80 lbs., 35.00 to 55.00 (48.22), thin fleshed.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 288 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 61 head, 321 to 339 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (176.79); 4 head, 323 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 34 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.80); 22 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 148.00 to 161.50 (159.29), unweaned; 319 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 145.50 to 175.00 (163.97); 30 head, 411 to 446 lbs., 146.00 to 162.50 (153.53), unweaned; 281 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 166.00 (153.88); 121 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (151.67), unweaned; 773 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (149.28); 93 head, 512 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (143.73), unweaned; 637 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 149.00 (139.70); 300 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 125.00 to 149.50 (134.58), unweaned; 646 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (135.10); 100 head, 602 to 634 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (127.49), unweaned; 593 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 123.50 to 140.25 (132.72); 162 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 122.50 to 131.00 (125.67), unweaned; 136 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 123.75 to 135.50 (131.16); 6 head, 719 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 147 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.38); 8 head, 775 to 781 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.75), fleshy; 47 head, 836 lbs., 130.75; 49 head, 871 lbs., 122.00; 4 head, 924 lbs., 118.50; 16 head, 935 lbs., 124.50, fancy; 21 head, 953 to 989 lbs., 102.00 to 118.75 (109.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 303 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 369 to 376 lbs., 154.00 to 171.00 (160.45); 10 head, 394 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 13 head, 446 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.70); 69 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (145.19); 4 head, 495 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 106 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 146.00 (136.60); 14 head, 525 to 549 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (132.76), unweaned; 39 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 135.00 (128.83); 44 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 133.25 (126.87); 40 head, 665 to 677 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (120.32); 7 head, 658 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 42 head, 708 to 749 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.69); 39 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 111.00 to 126.00 (120.14); 17 head, 786 lbs., 115.00, unweaned. Large frame 1, 7 head, 590 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 315 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 448 lbs., 152.50; 4 head, 466 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 4 head, 531 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 10 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (142.10); 3 head, 595 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 7 head, 604 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 701 lbs., 110.00, unweaned; 2 head, 783 lbs., 102.20.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 950 head, 1055 to 1715 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (108.29), average; 19 head, 1109 to 1403 lbs., 104.25 to 110.50 (106.39), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 218 head, 1075 to 1781 lbs., 95.00 to 105.50 (102.07), average; 1 head, 1760 lbs., 95.50, average heavy weight; 7 head, 1200 to 1275 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (97.68), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 32 head, 1230 to 1870 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (95.28), average; 49 head, 906 to 1365 lbs., 86.00 to 132.00 (106.83), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 110 head, 1065 to 1675 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (92.55), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 150 head, 1120 to 1579 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (87.07), average. Select 2 to 3, 21 head, 1168 to 1670 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (74.50), average; 22 head, 1135 to 1280 lbs., 66.00 to 83.00 (75.04), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 637 head, 1120 to 1600 lbs., 103.50 to 111.50 (108.31), average; 5 head, 1480 to 1614 lbs., 96.00 to 98.00 (97.63), average heavy weight; 64 head, 1045 to 1330 lbs., 101.00 to 111.10 (106.48), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 225 head, 1015 to 1555 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (102.40), average; 9 head, 1120 to 1315 lbs., 95.00 to 99.75 (97.25), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1085 to 2015 lbs., 90.00 to 98.00 (95.54), average; 15 head, 915 to 1285 lbs., 89.00 to 121.00 (98.38), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 1195 to 1880 lbs., 60.00 to 69.50 (63.14), average. Boner 80 to 85%, 119 head, 1035 to 1830 lbs., 47.00 to 59.50 (52.75), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 63 head, 915 to 1690 lbs., 37.00 to 47.00 (43.25), average; 39 head, 755 to 1770 lbs., 20.00 to 39.00 (32.39), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 1350 to 2385 lbs., 68.00 to 82.00 (75.53), average; 15 head, 1045 to 2350 lbs., 40.00 to 69.00 (62.32), low.
