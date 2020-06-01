The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 8,116 head selling a week ago and 7,986 head trading May 11, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Russell, Tama and Clarinda livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 549 pounds were trading $1 to $3 lower, 550 to 649 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher, 650 to 699 pounds were trading $1 lower, 700 to 825 pounds were selling $1 to $7 higher, 850 to 899 pounds were trading $1 lower, 900 to 975 pounds were selling $7 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 649 pounds were trading $1 to $6 higher, 650 to 749 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower. 750 to 799 pounds were trading $3 higher, 800 to 899 pounds were selling $7 lower. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (59% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls); 10% slaughter cattle (48% steers, 33% heifers, 17% cows, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 250 lbs., 195.00; 29 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 169.00 to 195.00 (184.07); 34 head, 362 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 200.00 (182.69); 3 head, 360 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 147 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 172.00 to 191.00 (181.85); 9 head, 435 to 447 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.12), unweaned; 242 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 161.50 to 181.00 (173.27); 5 head, 497 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 273 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 155.50 to 175.50 (166.45); 36 head, 510 to 524 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (162.10), unweaned; 344 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 152.00 to 171.00 (162.23); 15 head, 573 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 410 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 166.00 (156.81); 59 head, 621 to 629 lbs., 146.50 to 151.00 (149.70), unweaned; 363 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 141.25 to 155.25 (147.45); 13 head, 673 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 383 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 135.75 to 148.50 (143.20); 365 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 131.00 to 148.75 (139.76); 487 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 121.50 to 142.50 (133.77); 168 head, 850 to 897 lbs., 118.75 to 136.75 (123.34); 64 head, 907 to 924 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (123.40); 22 head, 953 to 980 lbs., 105.00 to 119.75 (114.31); 149 head, 1010 to 1037 lbs., 103.00 to 114.00 (111.33); 9 head, 1050 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 324 lbs., 167.50; 13 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 158.00 to 184.00 (170.07); 7 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (152.22); 37 head, 467 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 173.00 (161.03); 48 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 146.00 to 161.00 (156.06); 45 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 159.00 (151.25); 142 head, 620 to 642 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (147.18); 26 head, 673 to 683 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (137.52); 27 head, 704 to 743 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (132.86); 50 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (129.48); 16 head, 815 to 830 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.40); 20 head, 860 to 886 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.20); 17 head, 910 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 473 lbs., 165.00. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (149.92); 20 head, 574 to 585 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (145.81); 9 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (135.41); 6 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.98); 6 head, 715 to 725 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.50); 6 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.66); 4 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 263 to 289 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.91); 25 head, 311 to 335 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (159.43); 36 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 170.00 (158.81); 3 head, 392 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 116 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 138.50 to 165.50 (153.61); 346 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 158.50 (149.87); 10 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (135.83), unweaned; 205 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (146.75); 45 head, 529 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 143.75 (141.04), unweaned; 178 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 138.00 to 150.50 (143.52); 13 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (131.87), unweaned; 324 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 139.75 (135.74); 25 head, 629 to 643 lbs., 123.50 to 129.75 (126.03), unweaned; 239 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.12); 8 head, 673 lbs., 145.50, replacement; 395 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 116.50 to 131.75 (127.43); 236 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 115.75 to 125.50 (122.41); 29 head, 760 to 775 lbs., 138.75 to 143.00 (139.05), replacement; 125 head,800 to 847 lbs., 112.25 to 126.00 (115.23); 75 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 102.00 to 122.00 (116.64); 10 head, 894 lbs., 125.00, replacement; 13 head, 913 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 960 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 308 to 321 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.39); 31 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.96); 24 head, 425 to 443 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (142.11); 41 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (140.13); 40 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (134.43); 86 head, 566 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 139.50 (132.31); 26 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (127.11); 51 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 115.00 to 129.50 (125.45); 10 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (126.42); 9 head, 754 lbs., 117.50; 16 head, 858 to 882 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.82). Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 450 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.52); 11 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (126.70); 6 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.98); 28 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (121.44); 14 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (114.50); 11 head, 840 lbs., 119.00; 12 head, 855 to 890 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (109.81). Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 530 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 4 head, 664 lbs., 122.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 274 head, 1215 to 1605 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (112.94), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 1120 to 1527 lbs., 100.00 to 109.00 (106.42), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1020 to 1258 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (104.51), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 143 head, 1130 to 1632 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.84), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 85 head, 1058 to 1515 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (107.64), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1200 to 1815 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (59.98), average; 1 head, 1700 lbs., 68.00, high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 885 to 1720 lbs., 49.00 to 56.50 (51.86), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 760 to 1410 lbs., 38.00 to 48.00 (43.93), average; 19 head, 750 to 1520 lbs., 20.00 to 37.00 (30.51), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1395 to 2210 lbs., 68.00 to 85.00 (77.84), average; 2 head, 1055 to 1550 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.02), low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.