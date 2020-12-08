The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,344 head selling the week ending on Nov. 27, compared to 15,060 head trading Nov. 16 and 10,596 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes receipts from Dunlap, Russell, Sigourney and Tama livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $2 higher. Feeder steers weighing 300 to 599 pounds were trading $5 higher to $6 lower, those 600 to 949 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. Feeder heifers from 300 to 449 pounds were trading $3 to $8 lower, 450 to 699 pounds were selling $5 lower to $6 higher, and 700 to 950 pounds were trading $1 higher to $9 lower. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (63% steers, 36% heifers, 1% bulls); 10% slaughter cattle (46% steers, 46% heifers, 7% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%. Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 317 to 347 lbs., 183.00 to 196.50 (189.39); 38 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 168.00 to 191.00 (178.03); 30 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (170.63); 14 head, 439 to 442 lbs., 173.00 to 182.50 (176.38), unweaned; 181 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 160.00 to 184.00 (167.85); 128 head, 465 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 167.00 (163.62), unweaned; 72 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (156.42); 43 head, 539 lbs., 166.00, fancy; 316 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 143.00 to 164.00 (153.58); 103 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (145.28), unweaned; 455 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 157.75 (147.11); 42 head, 606 to 629 lbs., 159.00 to 162.50 (161.77), fancy; 53 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.97), unweaned; 535 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (144.25); 27 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (133.97), unweaned; 481 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 125.25 to 151.25 (144.19); 7 head, 714 lbs., 133.50, unweaned; 243 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (139.35); 11 head, 777 lbs., 136.75, thin fleshed; 443 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 132.00 to 148.25 (143.06); 464 head, 853 to 868 lbs., 128.50 to 145.25 (143.03); 175 head, 900 to 942 lbs., 134.50 to 140.75 (137.01); 19 head, 955 to 996 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (125.33); 30 head, 1001 to 1047 lbs., 117.00 to 122.75 (121.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 268 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 337 lbs., 177.50; 8 head, 365 to 373 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (173.02), unweaned; 10 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (154.92); 49 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.14); 21 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.76); 38 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (139.73); 15 head, 593 to 595 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.40), unweaned; 29 head, 618 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (136.64); 13 625 lbs., 130.25, unweaned; 9 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (129.98); 11 head, 735 to 746 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (130.90); 9 head, 760 to 773 lbs., 127.50 to 132.50 (129.19); 10 head, 820 to 842 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (131.79); 6 head, 922 lbs., 125.50; 4 head, 973 lbs., 116.00 (116.00); 4 head, 1058 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 1163 lbs., 100.50. Medium frame 1, 42 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (137.44); 11 head, 674 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.78).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, 22 head, 270 to 293 lbs., 139.00 to 162.50 (156.88); 14 head, 308 to 338 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (150.02); 46 head, 360 to 399 lbs., 135.00 to 170.00 (148.20); 5 head, 396 lbs., 143.00, unweaned; 42 head, 406 to 445 lbs., 138.00 to 163.00 (150.45); 4 head, 444 lbs., 160.00, fancy; 11 head, 420 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 181 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 160.25 (150.67); 19 head, 475 to 476 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.74), fancy; 68 head, 451 to 459 lbs., 136.00 to 140.75 (140.47), unweaned; 243 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 154.50 (140.33); 15 head, 510 to 525 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.09), unweaned; 319 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (136.36); 46 head, 563 to 593 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (127.54), unweaned; 315 head, 604 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (133.27); 46 head, 614 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 206 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (129.29); 8 head, 699 lbs., 117.00, fleshy; 9 head, 692 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 247 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 124.75 to 140.00 (133.07); 5 head, 715 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 134 head, 769 to 796 lbs., 124.25 to 134.00 (130.29); 63 head, 832 to 835 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.25); 55 head, 873 lbs., 125.75; 30 head, 856 lbs., 146.00, replacement; 46 head, 916 to 947 lbs., 118.50 to 123.10 (121.05); 11 head, 1004 to 1040 lbs., 106.00 to 106.50 (106.19); 3 head, 1153 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 324 lbs., 162.50; 4 head, 351 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 19 head, 428 to 444 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (142.78); 52 head, 462 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 147.50 (138.87); 29 head, 500 to 518 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (130.40); 43 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (126.64); 26 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (129.40); 26 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 124.50 to 129.50 (127.93); 30 head, 701 to 724 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (128.09); 6 head, 771 lbs., 121.25; 5 head, 802 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 413 to 439 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.17); 6 head, 538 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 538 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 27 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (127.72); 10 head, 627 to 636 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (126.62); 9 head, 799 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 232 lbs., 460.00; 3 head, 288 lbs., 500.00. Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 292 head, 1215 to 1745 lbs., 102.00 to 109.75 (107.09), average; 10 head, 1600 to 1785 lbs., 91.00 to 102.50 (99.47), average heavy weight; 25 head, 1040 to 1375 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (104.21), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 12 head, 1235 to 1485 lbs., 94.50 to 102.00 (99.98), average; 7 head, 1055 to 1268 lbs., 90.50 to 97.00 (94.28), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 28 head, 930 to 1330 lbs., 84.00 to 105.75 (99.48), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 285 head, 1155 to 1590 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (107.17), average; 2 head, 1675 to 1685 lbs., 98.00 to 99.25 (98.63), average heavy weight, 53 head, 1034 to 1324 lbs., 100.00 to 108.50 (106.38), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 16 head, 1002 to 1458 lbs., 94.00 to 102.00 (98.40), average; 2 head, 1080 to 1250 lbs., 95.00 to 97.00 (95.93), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 6 head, 1457 to 1465 lbs., 83.00 to 86.00 (85.50), average heavy weight; 8 head, 1060 to 1240 lbs., 80.00 to 96.00 (88.96), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1135 to 1750 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (65.81), average; 3 head, 1325 to 1675 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (71.54), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1100 to 1705 lbs., 49.00 to 59.00 (54.42), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 7 head, 855 to 1445 lbs., 35.00 to 44.00 (39.34), average; 10 head, 995 to 1330 lbs., 22.00 to 31.00 (27.43), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, 3 head, 1355 to 1725 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (71.89), average; 2 head, 1070 to 1155 lbs., 42.00 to 43.00 (42.52), low.
