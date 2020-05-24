The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 7,968 head selling the week ending on May 14, compared to 10,618 head selling the previous week, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Livestock Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes sale information from Knoxville, Tama, Bloomfield, Clarinda and Lamoni livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $18 to $20 higher. Feeder steers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $8 to $13 higher, 500 to 699 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher, 700 to 999 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 899 pounds were selling $4 to $8 higher. Supply included: 96% feeder cattle (59% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls); 4% slaughter cattle (37% steers, 22% heifers, 34% cows, 6% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 313 to 346 lbs., 192.50 to 201.00 (195.35); 59 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 181.00 to 197.50 (190.36); 190 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 170.00 to 191.00 (184.37); 10 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 161.00 to 176.00 (166.92), unweaned; 330 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 187.00 (174.25); 4 head, 479 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 329 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 155.00 to 177.50 (169.21); 16 head, 529 to 533 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (164.27), unweaned; 423 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 173.00 (161.63); 338 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 143.50 to 163.75 (153.41); 42 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.18), unweaned; 230 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (148.53); 13 head, 661 lbs., 152.50, thin fleshed; 261 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 130.50 to 149.25 (142.37); 39 head, 722 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 493 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 124.50 to 142.00 (139.09); 7 head, 766 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 197 head, 807 to 841 lbs., 118.75 to 132.85 (126.68); 171 head, 859 to 890 lbs., 115.00 to 129.75 (124.67); 71 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 107.00 to 122.25 (116.37); 55 head, 980 lbs., 114.00; 15 head, 1009 lbs., 105.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 300 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 374 lbs., 175.00; 35 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 147.00 to 174.00 (170.91); 33 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 140.00 to 174.00 (164.48); 6 head, 452 lbs., 169.00, unweaned; 26 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (156.45); 13 head, 535 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 80 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 163.00 (154.21); 57 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (142.08); 32 head, 666 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (137.59); 8 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (129.46); 34 head, 778 to 796 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.76); 4 head, 845 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 891 lbs., 111.00; 10 head, 978 to 980 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (105.20).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 290 lbs., 181.00; 32 head, 335 to 349 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (166.05); 53 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (161.35); 5 head, 398 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 119 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 137.00 to 156.50 (150.66); 309 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 156.00 (146.14); 5 head, 455 lbs., 154.00, unweaned; 322 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 154.00 (140.86); 7 head, 509 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 354 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 147.50 (140.42); 15 head, 566 lbs., 141.50, unweaned; 303 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 122.00 to 145.50 (135.61); 12 head, 605 lbs., 143.50, thin fleshed; 250 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 122.50 to 140.25 (134.23); 178 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 117.00 to 133.60 (128.03); 33 head, 714 to 725 lbs., 127.75 to 129.25 (128.89), replacement; 5 head, 719 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 157 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 114.50 to 125.50 (119.74); 23 head, 758 lbs., 132.10, thin fleshed; 45 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 104.00 to 123.50 (116.04); 82 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 103.00 to 130.00 (124.28); 24 head, 923 lbs., 99.50 to 105.25 (103.81); 10 head, 1079 lbs., 85.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 350 to 392 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (145.45); 5 head, 383 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 1 head, 420 lbs., 125.00; 28 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (136.21); 31 head, 515 to 543 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (133.80); 15 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.17), unweaned; 37 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.97); 51 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 131.00 (123.55); 18 head, 669 to 694 lbs., 110.00 to 128.50 (125.81). Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 549 lbs., 117.50. Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 95 head, 1225 to 1655 lbs., 112.50 to 120.00 (117.55), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1280 to 1548 lbs., 102.00 to 111.00 (108.30), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1182 to 1525 lbs., 113.50 to 121.00 (116.47), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3 , per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1111 to 1445 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (107.33), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1210 to 1815 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (64.32), average; 5 head, 1515 to 1795 lbs., 69.00 to 70.00 (69.58), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 925 to 1630 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (54.94), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 990 to 1475 lbs., 38.00 to 49.00 (45.00), average; 2 head, 1070 to 1085 lbs., 24.00 to 34.00 (29.03), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1150 to 2505 lbs., 65.00 to 88.00 (78.98), average; 1 head, 2160 lbs., 94.00, high; 2 head, 1425 to 1465 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.47), low.
