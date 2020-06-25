The Iowa weekly cattle auction results reported receipts of 4,064 head selling a week ago, 4,229 head trading June 8 and 4,492 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Tama, Dunlap, Sheldon and Clarinda livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 749 pounds were trading $2 lower to $7 higher, 750 to 950 pounds were selling $4 lower to $6 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 649 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher, 650 to 799 pounds were selling $1 to $7 lower. Supply included: 72% feeder cattle (53% steers, 45% heifers, 1% bulls); 28% slaughter cattle (44% steers, 23% dairy steers, 25% heifers, 7% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 313-326 lbs., 173.00-177.50 (174.19); 19 head, 376-388 lbs., 167.00-182.00 (179.71); 35 head, 403-442 lbs., 167.50-180.00 (175.80); 85 head, 450-478 lbs., 161.00-176.50 (174.33); 158 head, 504-549 lbs., 156.00-170.00 (166.55); 35 head, 548-549 lbs., 151.75-153.50 (152.20), unweaned; 209 head, 554-587 lbs., 153.00-168.00 (160.86); 186 head, 601-647 lbs., 145.00-169.00 (154.73); 142 head, 651-698 lbs., 143.00-155.35 (51.13); 53 head, 707-733 lbs., 132.75-152.50 (145.17); 32 head, 753-799 lbs., 126.50-138.00 (132.01); 48 head, 808-849 lbs., 120.00-136.25 (131.19); 99 head, 879-893 lbs., 113.00-133.00 (128.33); 59 head, 901-946 lbs., 111.00-122.35 (117.24). Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 339 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 415-446 lbs., 156.00-171.50 (170.38); 21 head, 470-499 lbs., 140.00-165.00 (157.94); 5 head, 509-545 lbs., 140.00-155.00 (151.83); 41 head, 553-599 lbs., 146.00-151.00 (148.56); 26 head, 606-649 lbs., 138.00-142.50 (140.46); 8 head, 668 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 673 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 30 head, 712-748 lbs., 124.00-137.00 (136.20); 6 head, 763-770 lbs., 116.00-132.00 (125.64); 6 head, 856 lbs., 112.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 741 lbs., 138.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 318 lbs., 160.00; 37 head, 354-397 lbs., 141.00-157.00 (152.40); 35 head, 405-419 lbs., 131.00-160.00 (156.64); 100 head, 450-487 lbs., 126.00-161.00 (153.21); 68 head, 483 lbs., 163.75, fancy; 5 head, 490 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 116 head, 500-546 lbs., 134.00-155.00 (147.34); 9 head, 505 lbs., 149.50, unweaned; 114 head, 555-598 lbs., 133.00-150.00 (141.80); 59 head, 557-586 lbs., 134.00-137.50 (136.03), unweaned; 81 head, 601-618 lbs., 129.00-142.00 (136.10); 51 head, 653-693 lbs., 120.00-132.00 (126.18); 3 head, 693 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 52 head, 701-748 lbs., 119.50-126.75 (124.60); 75 head, 768-796 lbs., 114.75-127.25 (123.08); 75 head, 805-836 lbs., 110.00-116.50 (115.99); 24 head, 812 lbs., 123.50, fancy; 30 head, 875 lbs., 111.75; 59 head, 902-928 lbs., 95.00-110.75 (109.97). Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 395-399 lbs., 122.50-147.00 (141.34); 16 head, 430-434 lbs., 120.00-146.00 (141.02); 21 head, 453-495 lbs., 138.00-145.50 (139.35); 49 head, 500-545 lbs., 121.00-139.50 (135.84); 55 head, 556-598 lbs., 123.00-134.00 (130.20); 4 head, 600-605 lbs., 120.00-122.00 (120.50); 7 head, 717-719 lbs., 110.00-118.00 (114.58); 9 head, 762-792 lbs., 105.00-114.00 (108.98); 3 head, 850 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 305-320 lbs., 168.00-193.00 (183.33); 3 head, 393 lbs., 172.50; 6 head, 420-431 lbs., 159.00-160.00 (159.33); 2 head, 543 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 689 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 859 lbs., 107.00; 9 head, 906 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 332 head, 1110-1780 lbs., 95.00-107.50 (102.27), average; 27 head, 989-1218 lbs., 94.00-100.00 (98.99), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 1095-1830 lbs., 84.00-100.00 (95.33), average; 3 head, 790-1090 lbs., 83.00-90.00 (87.67), average return to feed. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1140-1660 lbs., 84.00-90.00 (86.92), average.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 189 head, 1290-1715 lbs., 80.00-87.75 (83.77), average. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1252-1660 lbs., 71.00-78.50 (75.04), average. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1029-1265 lbs., 61.00-68.00 (63.74), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 187 head, 1116-1501 lbs., 94.00-106.00 (101.63), average; 5 head, 1144 lbs., 95.50, average return to feed. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1035-1529 lbs., 91.00-100.50 (95.66), average; 9 head, 855-1220 lbs., 82.00-90.00 (85.81), average return to feed. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1250-1574 lbs., 80.00-89.00 (86.59), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75-80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1095-2040 lbs., 60.00-69.00 (64.73), average; 6 head, 1220-1595 lbs., 70.00-74.00 (70.75), high. Boner 80-85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 940-1685 lbs., 50.00-59.00 (54.66), average; 5 head, 1050-1240 lbs., 60.00-65.00 (62.22), high. Lean 85-90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 895-1165 lbs., 40.00-49.00 (44.89), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1210-2435 lbs., 65.00-87.00 (79.25), average.
