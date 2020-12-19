The Iowa weekly cattle auction results reported receipts of 18,538 head selling the week ending on Dec. 10, compared to 18,889 head trading the previous reporting period and 15,381 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Tama, Dunlap, Russell, Creston, Denison, Sheldon, Kalona, Clarinda and Lamoni livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $4 lower. Feeder steers from 400 to 999 pounds were selling steady to $7 lower. Feeder heifers from 400 to 849 pounds were trading $1 to $5 lower. Supply included: 84% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls); 16% slaughter cattle (41% steers, 6% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 13% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 333 lbs., 182.00; 54 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 198.00 (180.34); 12 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 172.00 to 177.50 (174.15), unweaned; 112 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 161.00 to 189.00 (176.10); 23 head, 423 to 449 lbs., 172.00 to 184.00 (179.77), unweaned; 209 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 150.00 to 183.50 (168.86); 74 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (163.69), unweaned; 485 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 183.50 (168.55); 12 head, 545 lbs., 157.00, fleshy; 113 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 156.00 to 180.00 (165.49), unweaned; 609 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 173.00 (159.63); 24 head, 566 lbs., 172.00, fancy; 155 head, 573 to 598 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (155.67), unweaned; 1037 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 143.00 to 167.00 (152.60); 29 head, 600 lbs., 161.75, thin fleshed; 111 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (147.46), unweaned; 1321 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 136.25 to 156.50 (147.06); 17 head, 681 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.67), fleshy; 87 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 132.00 to 142.75 (138.33), unweaned; 1084 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 150.50 (142.40); 55 head, 702 to 729 lbs., 127.00 to 144.00 (133.49), unweaned; 967 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 126.75 to 148.00 (138.68); 6 head, 798 lbs., 126.25, unweaned; 641 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 125.00 to 143.50 (137.84); 110 head, 851 to 883 lbs., 125.50 to 140.25 (134.16); 75 head, 905 to 938 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (131.93); 20 head, 959 to 974 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.02); 6 head, 1031 lbs., 115.00; 10 head, 1185 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 421 to 446 lbs., 147.00 to 172.50 (161.27); 87 head, 466 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 171.00 (156.91); 4 head, 451 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 129 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 158.25 (151.59); 25 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.74), unweaned; 144 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 154.50 (147.55); 5 head, 552 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 110 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (141.52); 10 head, 605 lbs., 140.00, fleshy; 29 head, 620 to 644 lbs., 132.75 to 134.00 (133.66), unweaned; 121 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 143.50 (136.62); 6 head, 688 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 13 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (134.05); 17 head, 713 to 727 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.75), unweaned; 11 head, 780 to 789 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (125.45); 29 head, 802 to 824 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (126.41). Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 313 to 338 lbs., 153.00 to 177.50 (164.42); 72 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 143.00 to 175.00 (153.68); 101 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 165.00 (149.70); 8 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 162.00 to 162.50 (162.24), fancy; 33 head, 412 to 435 lbs., 136.00 to 152.00 (141.06), unweaned; 362 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 133.00 to 166.00 (150.27); 86 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (144.38), unweaned; 515 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 158.00 (146.14); 14 head, 534 lbs., 139.00, fleshy; 62 head, 502 to 536 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.88), unweaned; 791 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 122.00 to 156.00 (138.11); 8 head, 587 lbs., 155.00, thin fleshed; 128 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 121.00 to 138.50 (132.97), unweaned; 971 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (133.45); 28 head, 647 lbs., 143.50, replacement; 84 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 121.00 to 132.75 (128.72), unweaned; 825 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 119.00 to 141.00 (131.75); 21 head, 658 lbs., 146.00, replacement; 11 head, 650 to 664 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.16), unweaned; 416 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 122.50 to 141.00 (129.56); 289 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 118.00 to 131.50 (126.57); 19 head, 757 lbs., 135.50, replacement; 28 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (126.09); 37 head, 863 to 875 lbs., 105.00 to 128.25 (125.07); 44 head, 918 to 921 lbs., 113.50 to 122.10 (121.32); 8 head, 960 to 978 lbs., 118.00; 15 head, 1007 to 1024 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (108.82); 4 head, 1053 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 328 to 342 lbs., 142.50 to 160.00 (152.97); 6 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (146.74); 36 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.13); 65 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 148.50 (134.47); 75 head, 509 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (135.79); 25 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.87), unweaned; 112 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (130.32); 22 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.12), unweaned; 32 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 116.00 to 132.00 (125.77); 12 head, 628 to 641 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.94), unweaned; 38 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 110.00 to 123.00 (117.96); 38 head, 735 to 748 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.87); 7 head, 766 to 790 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (114.13); 6 head, 908 to 948 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.51). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 428 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 14 head, 490 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 6 head, 570 lbs., 122.00, unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 540 lbs., 127.50; 12 head, 573 to 584 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.64); 4 head, 728 lbs., 101.00; 3 head, 788 lbs., 93.50; 8 head, 874 lbs., 107.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 784 head, 1130 to 1700 lbs., 100.00 to 107.50 (104.20), average; 26 head, 1600 to 1760 lbs., 91.00 to 101.25 (99.38), average heavy weight; 42 head, 1180 to 1383 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (103.07), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 112 head, 1040 to 1575 lbs., 90.00 to 101.50 (98.44), average; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 97.00, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 19 head, 1140 to 1605 lbs., 86.00 to 94.50 (91.18), average; 1 head, 1735 lbs., 72.00, average heavy weight; 38 head, 1005 to 1350 lbs., 75.00 to 106.50 (96.46), average return to feed.
Dairy feeder steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 88 head, 1215 to 1630 lbs., 87.00 to 100.50 (91.50), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 55 head, 1240 to 1600 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (84.42), average. Select 2 to 3, 7 head, 1165 to 1538 lbs., 64.00 to 79.00 (74.84), average; 12 head, 1118 to 1311 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.78), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 698 head, 1085 to 1570 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (104.09), average; 5 head, 1516 to 1600 lbs., 93.00 to 100.50 (98.93), average heavy weight; 133 head, 1025 to 1331 lbs., 100.00 to 104.50 (101.78), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 90 head, 1058 to 1510 lbs., 93.00 to 102.50 (98.33), average; 6 head, 1060 to 1280 lbs., 95.00 to 98.00 (96.78), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 38 head, 1205 to 1934 lbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (94.46), average; 12 head, 1000 to 1220 lbs., 80.00 to 99.00 (88.79), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 1255 to 1930 lbs., 60.00 to 69.00 (63.55), average; 2 head, 1295 to 1595 lbs., 70.00 to 71.00 (70.55), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 160 head, 970 to 1800 lbs., 47.00 to 59.00 (52.83), average; 10 head, 1130 to 1780 lbs., 38.00 to 46.00 (43.12), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 60 head, 925 to 1585 lbs., 37.00 to 46.00 (43.31), average; 34 head, 865 to 1380 lbs., 23.00 to 37.00 (30.51), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1140 to 2185 lbs., 69.00 to 83.00 (75.20), average; 7 head, 1515 to 1825 lbs., 47.00 to 67.00 (61.20), low.
