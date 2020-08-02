The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,135 head selling the week ending on July 23, compared to 4,742 head trading the previous week and 4,077 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon and Kalona livestock markets. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady. There were no feeder cattle reported for a price comparison. Supply included: 100% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 11% dairy steers, 35% heifers, 9% cows, 2% bulls).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 551 head, 1103 to 1734 lbs., 96.50 to 106.75 (101.81), average; 62 head, 1035 to 1375 lbs., 97.50 to 109.00 (100.62), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 121 head, 1015 to 1628 lbs., 90.00 to 99.50 (94.69), average; 1 head, 1770 lbs., 87.00, average heavy weight; 8 head, 1145 to 1375 lbs., 90.50 to 96.50 (94.66), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 14 head, 1135 to 1808 lbs., 79.50 to 86.50 (82.83), average; 32 head, 990 to 1360 lbs., 80.00 to 98.00 (90.83), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, 71 head, 665 to 1705 lbs., 87.00 to 92.50 (88.43), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 102 head, 1107 to 1530 lbs., 80.00 to 86.50 (82.91), average. Select 2 to 3, 33 head, 1167 to 1414 lbs., 70.00 to 79.00 (74.82), average; 9 head, 1073 to 1190 lbs., 78.00 to 86.00 (81.22), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, 458 head, 1044 to 1590 lbs., 93.00 to 105.75 (100.69), average; 21 head, 815 to 1250 lbs., 98.00 to 110.50 (102.29), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 116 head, 1015 to 1530 lbs., 85.00 to 99.50 (93.61), average; 15 head, 1095 to 1350 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (94.00), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 20 head, 1195 to 1590 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (83.31), average; 2 head, 1435 to 1620 lbs., 75.00 to 77.25 (76.06), average heavy weight; 23 head, 925 to 1280 lbs., 76.00 to 96.50 (86.86), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, 60 head, 1125 to 2045 lbs., 60.00 to 73.00 (67.76), average; 8 head, 1305 to 1750 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (74.72), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 57 head, 960 to 1785 lbs., 51.00 to 68.00 (61.21), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 34 head, 705 to 1815 lbs., 41.00 to 59.00 (50.50), average; 12 head, 850 to 1240 lbs., 22.00 to 46.00 (35.67), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, 34 head, 1065 to 2460 lbs., 74.50 to 100.00 (89.22), average; 5 head, 1800 to 2275 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.59), high; 6 head, 1100 to 1685 lbs., 56.00 to 70.00 (64.63), low.
