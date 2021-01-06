The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 11,445 head selling the week ending on Dec. 17, compared to 18,538 head trading Dec. 7 and 11,371 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Sheldon, Tama, Dunlap, Russell, Denison, Kalona and Clarinda livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers were selling steady and Choice heifers were trading $1 higher. Feeder steers from 400 to 599 pounds were selling $3 to $10 higher, those 600 to 699 pounds were trading $1 lower to $1 higher, 700 to 999 pounds were selling steady to $5 higher. Feeder heifers from 400 to 499 pounds were trading $4 to $10 higher, those 500 to 549 pounds were selling steady, 550 to 799 pounds were trading $1 to $4 higher, 800 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (59% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls); 23% slaughter cattle (54% steers, 8% dairy steers, 31% heifers, 5% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 185.00 to 210.00 (197.34); 21 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 180.00 to 205.00 (189.25); 127 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 170.00 to 197.00 (183.46); 5 head, 410 lbs., 187.00, unweaned; 125 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 154.00 to 191.25 (178.93); 28 head, 477 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.52), unweaned; 249 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 151.00 to 188.00 (174.46); 40 head, 509 to 528 lbs., 160.00 to 185.00 (169.27), unweaned; 378 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 173.00 (162.21); 4 head, 551 lbs., 180.00, fancy; 31 head, 567 to 597 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.46), unweaned; 465 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 166.25 (154.29); 94 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 138.50 to 152.50 (145.81), unweaned; 520 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 163.50 (145.68); 32 head, 651 to 657 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (143.70), unweaned; 457 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 126.00 to 157.00 (142.42); 49 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (136.37), unweaned; 515 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 132.75 to 151.00 (139.83); 7 head, 771 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 498 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 123.00 to 142.75 (137.62); 35 head, 835 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 145 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (138.69); 91 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 123.00 to 140.00 (135.09); 68 head, 954 to 986 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (128.63); 38 head, 1022 to 1049 lbs., 117.50 to 131.00 (121.64); 4 head, 1061 lbs., 117.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 205 lbs., 182.50; 12 head, 375 to 388 lbs., 179.00 to 183.00 (181.07); 7 head, 444 lbs., 163.00; 23 head, 481 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 174.50 (169.85); 89 head, 509 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 169.00 (157.78); 5 head, 530 lbs., 153.00, unweaned; 72 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 159.00 (148.24); 128 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (150.11); 75 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 128.00 to 145.00 (138.41); 12 head, 671 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.96), unweaned; 51 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (134.87); 7 head, 790 to 793 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.15); 9 head, 821 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 15 head, 504 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 708 lbs., 128.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 500 to 514 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (154.36); 6 head, 581 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 255 to 275 lbs., 185.00; 6 head, 331 lbs., 182.50; 3 head, 340 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 24 head, 360 to 389 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (160.19); 7 head, 375 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 98 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 172.00 (159.86); 11 head, 405 to 424 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.59), unweaned; 199 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 164.00 (154.00); 30 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.17), unweaned; 305 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.50 to 161.00 (145.77); 45 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (139.93), unweaned; 385 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 154.00 (141.93); 51 head, 567 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 146.50 (139.07), unweaned; 525 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 148.50 (137.99); 22 head, 604 to 625 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (133.57), unweaned; 369 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (132.93); 13 head, 698 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 354 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 140.50 (133.14); 15 head, 737 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 200 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (127.55); 50 head, 812 to 845 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (124.13); 31 head, 870 to 883 lbs., 116.00 to 127.50 (125.66); 22 head, 924 to 945 lbs., 114.00 to 120.50 (119.26); 5 head, 1030 lbs., 110.00; 14 head, 1066 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 173.00; 7 head, 380 to 391 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.10); 7 head, 372 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 17 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 138.00 to 159.00 (155.21); 5 head, 406 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 9 head, 450 to 477 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (145.81); 34 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (145.06); 10 head, 518 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 121 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 149.00 (141.02); 4 head, 563 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 10 head, 609 to 628 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (125.89); 42 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 115.00 to 136.00 (131.20); 3 head, 735 lbs., 119.00; 20 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (123.81). Large frame 1, 5 head, 744 lbs., 124.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 485 lbs., 141.00; 2 head, 580 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.54); 2 head, 698 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.70).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 307 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 3 head, 353 lbs., 186.00; 2 head, 423 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 465 lbs., 152.00; 16 head, 552 to 557 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.17), unweaned; 4 head, 636 lbs., 129.00; 23 head, 654 to 669 lbs., 129.50 to 130.25 (129.70); 16 head, 657 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 4 head, 700 lbs., 120.00, unweaned.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 870 head, 1098 to 1632 lbs., 101.50 to 108.00 (104.84), average; 49 head, 1603 to 1825 lbs., 77.00 to 101.25 (97.71), average heavy weight; 57 head, 1010 to 1400 lbs., 100.00 to 110.25 (104.83), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 57 head, 1080 to 1660 lbs., 94.00 to 102.00 (99.56), average; 26 head, 1154 to 1555 lbs., 91.00 to 101.00 (97.98), average heavy weight; 19 head, 1015 to 1330 lbs., 91.00 to 97.75 (95.66), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 24 head, 1350 to 1640 lbs., 90.00 to 98.50 (95.29), average; 147 head, 945 to 1373 lbs., 87.00 to 116.00 (103.07), average return to feed.
Dairy slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 83 head, 1235 to 1740 lbs., 87.00 to 95.25 (89.96), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 83 head, 1090 to 1615 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (86.01), average. Select 2 to 3, 29 head, 1127 to 1695 lbs., 65.00 to 79.00 (70.24), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 560 head, 1088 to 1585 lbs., 101.00 to 107.85 (105.02), average; 36 head, 1005 to 1333 lbs., 99.50 to 107.00 (103.39), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 85 head, 1010 to 1585 lbs., 91.00 to 102.50 (100.25), average; 5 head, 1000 to 1150 lbs., 91.50 to 95.00 (93.54), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 17 head, 1050 to 1374 lbs., 80.00 to 101.00 (94.22), average; 26 head, 945 to 1289 lbs., 81.00 to 112.00 (103.31), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Premium White 65 to 75%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1580 lbs., 84.00, average. Breaker 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1315 to 1950 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (59.45), average; 3 head, 2030 to 2140 lbs., 54.00 to 56.00 (54.68), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 56 head, 1140 to 2030 lbs., 46.00 to 57.00 (51.39), average; 4 head, 1305 to 1770 lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (42.85), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 24 head, 1045 to 1410 lbs., 38.00 to 45.00 (42.39), average; 24 head, 770 to 1345 lbs., 21.00 to 36.00 (31.09), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1465 to 2530 lbs., 64.00 to 74.00 (69.02), average; 9 head, 890 to 2175 lbs., 51.00 to 61.00 (57.23), low.
