Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 8,619 head selling a week ago, 6,224 head trading March 22 and 6,071 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Sigourney, Creston, Clarinda and Lamoni livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 higher. Feeder steers from 400 to 449 pounds were trading $5 lower, while those 450 to 499 pounds were selling $8 higher, 500 to 599 pounds were trading steady to $1 higher, 600 to 999 pounds were selling $1 higher to $3 lower and mostly steady. Feeder heifers from 400 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower. Supply included: 85% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 153 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 4 head, 281 lbs., 193.00; 8 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 152.50 to 190.00 (180.63); 35 head, 370 to 396 lbs., 180.00 to 202.00 (194.42); 21 head, 353 to 396 lbs., 188.00 to 201.00 (195.70), unweaned; 35 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 182.00 to 212.50 (193.50); 40 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 205.00 (198.77), unweaned; 181 head, 453 to 499 lbs. 179.00 to 197.00 (189.77); 27 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 208.00 (189.15), unweaned; 257 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 167.00 to 193.00 (180.38); 67 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 169.00 to 184.25 (178.74), unweaned; 264 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 161.00 to 181.00 (170.20); 52 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 150.00 to 179.00 (169.57), unweaned; 609 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 152.50 to 169.50 (163.54); 4 head, 638 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 590 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 145.50 to 167.00 (159.23); 3 head, 683 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 602 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 140.00 to 163.75 (153.04); 10 head, 708 lbs., 140.75, unweaned; 519 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 151.75 (145.57); 542 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (140.66); 228 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 122.50 to 138.35 (133.73); 210 head, 900 to 932 lbs., 117.00 to 134.75 (131.96); 10 head, 998 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 363 to 389 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.21); 6 head, 365 lbs., 169.00, unweaned; 12 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (173.30); 21 head, 419 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (176.38), unweaned; 18 head, 455 to 494 lbs., 156.00 to 178.00 (171.15); 21 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (163.82); 57 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 153.00 to 171.00 (158.94); 4 head, 644 lbs., 146.50; 55 head, 660 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (143.01); 5 head, 663 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 12 head, 710 to 744 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (130.70); 3 head, 776 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 730 lbs., 138.50; 73 head, 1041 to 1049 lbs., 107.25 to 118.25 (112.80).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 215 to 230 lbs., 182.50 to 185.00 (184.20); 2 head, 265 lbs., 175.00; 15 head, 307 to 347 lbs., 151.50 to 177.00 (168.54); 3 head, 327 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 47 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 175.00 (161.64); 2 head, 385 lbs., 171.00, unweaned; 142 head, 412 to 449 lbs., 144.00 to 178.75 (163.25); 63 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 146.50 to 184.00 (161.93), unweaned; 113 head, 451 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (154.83); 29 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 135.00 to 171.00 (156.41), unweaned; 277 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 162.75 (150.42); 41 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 132.50 to 169.00 (150.59), unweaned; 275 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 153.75 (145.55); 30 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 128.00 to 150.00 (136.48), unweaned; 421 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 126.00 to 152.00 (144.42); 91 head, 608 to 616 lbs., 154.00 to 154.25 (154.13), fancy; 3 head, 600 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 478 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 145.50 (137.15); 32 head, 652 lbs., 148.00, fancy; 13 head, 652 lbs., 161.00, replacement; 373 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (132.99); 32 head, 726 to 728 lbs., 143.00 to 143.50 (143.27), replacement; 212 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 142.00 (131.26); 79 head, 770 to 787 lbs., 142.50 to 153.00 (149.40), replacement; 14 head, 804 to 841 lbs., 116.00 to 141.00 (128.78); 14 head, 837 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 5 head, 905 to 930 lbs., 110.00 to 119.50 (112.54); 5 head, 955 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 401 lbs., 161.00; 24 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (140.03); 6 head, 475 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 31 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (134.94); 4 head, 537 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 14 head, 522 to 531 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (147.45), unweaned; 53 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 137.00 (133.54); 6 head, 590 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 52 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (133.35); 11 head, 605 lbs., 130.50, unweaned; 32 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (122.16); 4 head, 671 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 27 head, 724 to 749 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (119.84); 13 head, 780 to 787 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.23); 4 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (113.24); 4 head, 868 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 430 lbs., 177.00; 2 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.40); 6 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (176.39), unweaned. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 430 lbs., 177.00; 2 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.40); 6 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (176.39), unweaned; 6 head, 576 lbs., 160.00; 12 head, 559 lbs., 168.50, unweaned; 3 head, 603 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 670 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (139.22); 3 head, 670 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 4 head, 821 lbs., 113.00.
