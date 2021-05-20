Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 9,897 head selling a week ago, 6,246 head trading April 19 and 8,224 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Tama, Bloomfield, Clarinda, Lamoni and Denison livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 to $4 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 749 pounds were trading $5 to $12 lower, while those 750 to 799 pounds were selling steady, 800 to 849 pounds were trading $3 lower, 850 to 949 pounds were selling steady to $5 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 749 pounds were trading $4 to $12 lower, while those 750 to 849 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher, 850 to 899 pounds were trading $3 lower. Supply included: 85% feeder cattle (56% steers, 44% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 66%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 320 to 348 lbs., 170.00 to 200.00 (189.63); 5 head, 324 lbs., 195.00, unweaned; 87 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 168.00 to 200.00 (184.46); 112 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 194.00 (181.03); 155 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 158.00 to 190.00 (175.90); 9 head, 463 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 425 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 181.00 (172.22); 19 head, 505 to 523 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.87), unweaned; 310 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 147.00 to 179.00 (162.84); 23 head, 568 to 584 lbs., 153.50 to 157.00 (155.45), unweaned; 492 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (150.99); 29 head, 614 to 643 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (145.86), unweaned; 353 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 158.25 (147.10); 8 head, 669 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 398 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (140.25); 4 head, 741 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 5 head, 734 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 638 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 125.00 to 144.10 (136.44); 224 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 122.00 to 137.00 (130.59); 513 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 106.00 to 149.00 (129.74); 382 head, 905 to 932 lbs., 117.50 to 127.25 (125.03); 74 head, 954 to 996 lbs., 110.00 to 121.50 (120.46); 9 head, 1045 lbs., 109.50, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 248 lbs., 335.00; 4 head, 345 lbs., 460.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 258 to 289 lbs., 169.00 to 172.50 (170.16); 8 head, 340 to 343 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (168.77); 5 head, 352 to 380 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.42); 18 head, 410 to 441 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.06); 3 head, 438 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 45 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 168.00 (157.16); 57 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 162.00 (151.77); 103 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 158.50 (151.91); 4 head, 590 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 30 head, 580 to 586 lbs., 129.50 to 150.50 (139.73), unweaned; 45 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (135.24); 29 head, 685 to 692 lbs., 115.00 to 139.50 (133.36); 12 head, 710 to 725 lbs., 113.00 to 128.50 (126.59); 38 head, 758 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 131.25 (127.30); 7 head, 810 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 870 to 898 lbs., 112.50 to 118.00 (113.68); 21 head, 921 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 532 lbs., 161.00, unweaned; 8 head, 674 lbs., 141.50, unweaned; 64 head, 1000 to 1021 lbs., 112.00 to 123.50 (122.20); 53 head, 1064 lbs., 120.50; 10 head, 1100 lbs., 108.50, fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 278 to 280 lbs., 180.00; 7 head, 330 lbs., 165.00; 74 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 143.00 to 175.00 (163.36); 6 head, 398 lbs., 141.50, unweaned; 82 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 180.00 (161.85); 15 head, 431 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 190 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 133.00 to 165.00 (152.65); 10 head, 482 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 328 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 131.50 to 158.00 (144.80); 8 head, 541 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 385 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 147.50 (138.09); 24 head, 559 to 577 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 456 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 143.75 (134.02); 5 head, 627 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 21 head, 620 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 251 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 124.75 to 135.75 (128.65); 18 head, 693 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 4 head, 654 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 515 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.38); 314 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 114.50 to 131.00 (122.59); 12 head, 793 lbs., 119.00, replacement; 358 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 113.50 to 149.00 (128.44); 127 head, 859 to 891 lbs., 109.00 to 127.00 (117.90); 20 head, 915 lbs., 128.00, replacement; 17 head, 976 to 995 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (108.50); 10 head, 981 lbs., 102.00, fleshy; 9 head, 1024 lbs., 116.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 287 lbs., 170.00; 13 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (151.39); 33 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (146.42); 3 head, 357 lbs., 147.50, unweaned; 46 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 122.50 to 157.50 (145.32); 5 head, 434 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 82 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (140.26); 5 head, 468 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 64 head, 508 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 143.00 (134.91); 7 head, 513 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 63 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (126.27); 7 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.80), unweaned; 15 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.39); 22 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 108.00 to 122.00 (114.46); 68 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 111.00 to 122.50 (120.66); 28 head, 764 to 796 lbs., 106.00 to 120.00 (116.09); 3 head, 846 lbs., 108.00; 17 head, 945 lbs., 109.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 662 to 693 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.23); 12 head, 955 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 1052 lbs., 89.00; 5 head, 1159 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 328 to 335 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (175.46); 2 head, 370 lbs., 160.00, unweaned; 8 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 142.50 to 159.50 (149.80); 8 head, 464 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 454 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 7 head, 522 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (133.51); 1 head, 585 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 675 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 745 lbs., 107.00; 3 head, 797 lbs., 100.00.
