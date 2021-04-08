Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 6,224 head selling a week ago, 8,714 head trading March 15 and 1,494 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes receipts from Clarinda, Denison, Dunlap, and Tri to State Dairy livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady to $2.50 higher. Feeder steers from 550 to 849 pounds were selling $7 to $11 higher, over 850 pounds were trading $4 to $5 higher. Feeder heifers under 550 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher on a light test, those 550 to 699 pounds were trading $7 to $11 higher, over 700 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher. Supply included: 78% feeder cattle (55% steers, 12% dairy steers, 33% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 330 to 341 lbs., 192.50 to 205.00 (198.85); 21 head, 424 to 429 lbs., 196.00 to 199.00 (198.43); 24 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 175.00 to 187.50 (180.98); 131 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 186.00 (180.34); 97 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 156.00 to 180.50 (169.11); 341 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 153.00 to 178.00 (167.26); 263 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 151.00 to 168.50 (159.69); 361 head, 704 to 744 lbs., 143.50 to 158.50 (152.80); 383 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (145.35); 395 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 134.25 to 144.85 (140.56); 728 head, 851 to 895 lbs., 126.00 to 139.75 (134.71); 54 head, 904 to 935 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.91); 69 head, 961 to 990 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 203 to 210 lbs., 115.00 to 145.00 (129.91); 3 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.38); 16 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (147.23); 38 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (132.51); 11 head, 535 to 544 lbs., 136.00 to 153.00 (145.20); 9 head, 549 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 23 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 152.00 (140.87); 10 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 155.00 (144.89); 22 head, 662 to 697 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (144.79); 14 head, 720 to 726 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.71); 13 head, 762 to 797 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.35); 15 head, 838 to 841 lbs., 107.00 to 127.50 (122.67); 2 head, 850 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (115.94); 51 head, 1032 to 1045 lbs., 91.50 to 100.00 (94.41). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1072 to 1083 lbs., 110.00 to 121.50 (118.34); 7 head, 1122 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 1193 lbs., 109.50.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 353 to 394 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (119.45); 5 head, 423 to 428 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.99); 150 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (111.32); 2 head, 545 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 585 lbs., 93.50; 38 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.38); 30 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 92.00 to 95.50 (94.47); 11 head, 757 to 790 lbs., 89.00 to 93.00 (90.49); 80 head, 805 to 824 lbs., 86.00 to 98.50 (97.54); 11 head, 863 to 868 lbs., 89.00 to 96.50 (95.13); 4 head, 940 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 975 lbs., 81.00; 13 head, 1013 to 1040 lbs., 75.00 to 90.00 (86.19). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 163 to 185 lbs., 92.50 to 100.00 (98.61); 1 head, 280 lbs., 105.00; 2 head, 330 lbs., 112.50; 13 head, 378 to 382 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.69); 17 head, 439 lbs., 102.50 to 107.50 (104.56); 23 head, 450 to 464 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (106.32); 30 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (102.22); 28 head, 556 to 563 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (103.24); 21 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (86.72); 15 head, 720 to 729 lbs., 87.00 to 89.50 (88.51). Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 164 to 195 lbs., 50.00 to 71.00 (66.06), thin fleshed; 17 head, 227 lbs., 80.00, thin fleshed; 28 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 80.00 to 95.00 (90.96), thin fleshed; 10 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 75.00 to 95.00 (89.01), thin fleshed; 8 head, 420 to 444 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (78.81); 7 head, 469 lbs., 60.00; 19 head, 539 to 542 lbs., 72.50 to 92.50 (81.95); 21 head, 563 to 598 lbs., 52.50 to 95.00 (83.12); 17 head, 625 to 636 lbs., 60.00 to 90.00 (78.61); 12 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 45.00 to 57.50 (55.44); 3 head, 708 lbs., 35.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 346 lbs., 164.00; 26 head, 401 to 414 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (162.96); 27 head, 464 to 485 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (157.14); 93 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 143.25 to 159.00 (150.56); 136 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 156.75 (148.66); 154 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 137.00 to 154.50 (146.42); 303 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 133.50 to 145.50 (138.21); 466 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (136.51); 68 head, 713 lbs., 140.00, fancy; 33 head, 747 lbs., 147.00, replacement; 145 head, 757 to 786 lbs., 124.50 to 137.50 (131.54); 26 head, 796 lbs., 150.00, replacement; 160 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 121.50 to 133.50 (130.17); 154 head, 855 to 876 lbs., 119.25 to 127.50 (121.71); 17 head, 901 to 941 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (119.14). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 398 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 492 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 494 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 3 head, 518 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 568 lbs., 139.25; 30 head, 632 to 637 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.87); 7 head, 667 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 792 to 796 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.99); 3 head, 820 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1003 to 1043 lbs., 106.75 to 121.25 (113.86).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 497 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 666 lbs., 140.50; 3 head, 736 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 758 to 768 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.02); 5 head, 840 lbs., 117.00.
