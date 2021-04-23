The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported 9,898 head selling a week ago, 12,255 head trading April 5 and 3,095 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Bloomfield, Clarinda and Appanoose County feeder cattle sales.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady to $2.50 higher. Feeder steers under 550 pounds were trading $4 to $8 lower, those 550 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $6 higher, over 700 pounds were trading $3 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower, 500 to 599 pounds were trading $2 lower to $3 higher, 600 to 749 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher, over 750 pounds were trading $4 to $8 higher. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (54% steers, 45% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 290 to 294 lbs., 190.00 to 207.50 (194.95); 10 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 200.00 to 220.00 (207.79); 56 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 192.50 to 218.00 (211.00); 11 head, 393 lbs., 203.00, unweaned; 84 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 177.00 to 210.00 (194.14); 219 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 168.00 to 196.50 (181.95); 18 head, 461 to 462 lbs., 195.00 to 197.00 (195.89), fancy; 4 head, 493 lbs., 194.00, thin fleshed; 16 head, 485 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 272 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 171.00 to 195.00 (183.06); 17 head, 543 to 548 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (162.62), fleshy; 13 head, 506 lbs., 173.75, unweaned; 464 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 158.00 to 182.00 (173.70); 5 head, 566 lbs., 181.75, thin fleshed; 354 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 156.75 to 175.50 (166.25); 7 head, 613 to 617 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.99), fleshy; 7 head, 611 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 531 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 150.00 to 172.00 (165.84); 13 head, 650 lbs., 149.00, fleshy; 31 head, 652 lbs., 164.75, thin fleshed; 423 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 142.50 to 164.00 (154.79); 689 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 138.00 to 158.00 (152.52); 4 head, 759 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 626 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (144.08); 508 head, 850 to 893 lbs., 130.00 to 149.85 (140.97); 91 head, 908 to 925 lbs., 130.60 to 145.00 (132.74); 5 head, 951 lbs., 133.50; 14 head, 1003 lbs., 121.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 353 to 391 lbs., 185.00 to 197.00 (192.49); 21 head, 429 to 438 lbs., 152.00 to 186.50 (180.17); 21 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (172.32); 68 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (172.28); 19 head, 515 to 520 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.68), unweaned; 21 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 155.00 to 163.00 (156.89); 5 head, 559 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 24 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (146.73); 21 head, 619 to 633 lbs., 148.00 to 149.50 (148.76), unweaned; 84 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (148.51); 45 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 139.25 to 146.00 (140.85); 58 head, 774 to 794 lbs., 120.00 to 141.75 (137.03); 7 head, 805 to 813 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.55); 4 head, 976 lbs., 120.25. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 429 lbs., 192.00, thin fleshed; 8 head, 541 lbs., 184.25, thin fleshed; 3 head, 648 lbs., 162.50, thin fleshed; 27 head, 854 lbs., 138.50; 49 head, 1021 to 1043 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (125.17); 3 head, 1103 lbs., 109.50; 7 head, 1202 lbs., 114.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 248 lbs., 174.00; 15 head, 281 lbs., 170.00 to 187.50 (179.33); 15 head, 315 to 324 lbs., 175.00 to 178.00 (177.81); 46 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (168.37); 11 head, 380 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 197 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (161.15); 18 head, 412 lbs., 191.00, fancy; 256 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 145.50 to 167.00 (158.22); 27 head, 476 to 492 lbs., 145.00 to 156.50 (154.43), unweaned; 360 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 138.00 to 163.50 (153.87); 399 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 157.50 (147.41); 36 head, 556 to 582 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (173.11), fancy; 513 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 156.00 (148.74); 13 head, 616 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.82), fleshy; 16 head, 615 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 443 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 149.50 (143.28); 6 head, 693 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 590 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 148.00 (139.43); 8 head, 743 lbs., 155.00, replacement; 3 head, 723 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 320 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 128.00 to 146.60 (135.67); 8 head, 764 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 43 head, 766 lbs., 140.25, replacement; 207 head, 803 to 836 lbs., 126.25 to 144.00 (133.36); 5 head, 846 lbs., 133.00, fancy; 135 head, 809 to 822 lbs., 140.00 to 159.00 (151.01), replacement; 96 head, 860 to 892 lbs., 123.50 to 130.35 (127.88); 27 head, 893 lbs., 153.00, replacement; 14 head, 911 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 399 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 423 lbs., 149.00; 26 head, 463 to 494 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (138.50); 58 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (141.99); 39 head, 554 to 577 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (131.28); 55 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 121.00 to 138.50 (133.16); 8 head, 619 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 106 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 116.50 to 132.00 (128.97); 21 head, 710 to 733 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (129.30); 5 head, 797 lbs., 124.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 445 lbs., 159.50; 4 head, 560 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 600 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 762 lbs., 115.50; 7 head, 1076 lbs., 104.00; 9 head, 1103 lbs., 94.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 435 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 413 to 427 lbs., 159.00 to 175.00 (167.13); 13 head, 464 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.11); 9 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 153.00 to 167.50 (156.85); 6 head, 571 to 578 lbs., 147.50 to 150.00 (149.16); 16 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (135.44); 4 head, 763 lbs., 127.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.