The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 6,246 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Clarinda, Dunlap and Tri to State livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. Feeder steers from 450 to 499 pounds were trading steady to $6 higher, 500 to 649 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, 650 to 949 pounds were trading $8 to $16 lower. Feeder heifers from 400 to 549 pounds were selling $4 to $11 higher, 550 to 749 pounds were trading $2 to $8 lower. Those from 750 to 849 pounds were selling $10 to $12 lower. Supply included: 78% feeder cattle (51% steers, 9% dairy steers, 40% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 295 lbs., 235.00; 3 head, 323 lbs., 217.00; 38 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 187.00 to 216.00 (200.45); 127 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 181.00 to 212.00 (194.19); 62 head, 457 to 475 lbs., 178.00 to 200.00 (188.37); 60 head, 469 to 483 lbs., 167.50 to 185.00 (171.92), unweaned; 117 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 166.50 to 191.00 (177.18); 8 head, 511 lbs., 181.00, unweaned; 136 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 158.00 to 172.50 (162.61); 216 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 146.50 to 159.75 (153.29); 384 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 143.25 to 153.00 (147.29); 100 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 126.00 to 140.50 (135.80); 8 head, 754 lbs., 123.00, fleshy; 223 head, 809 to 841 lbs., 131.25 to 136.00 (133.40); 280 head, 863 to 897 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (129.56); 101 head, 919 to 942 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.91); 142 head, 950 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 190 to 191 lbs., 207.50 to 215.00 (210.92); 7 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 160.00 to 180.00 (169.03); 24 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (113.13); 22 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 110.00 to 177.00 (123.22); 70 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 113.00 to 185.00 (138.05); 85 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 95.00 to 181.00 (149.25); 137 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 82.00 to 158.00 (137.17); 6 head, 583 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 120 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 154.75 (149.33); 85 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 91.00 to 140.50 (121.73); 35 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 121.50 to 138.00 (130.17); 55 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 82.50 to 125.50 (99.35); 18 head, 833 to 837 lbs., 80.00 to 89.25 (87.19); 14 head, 871 to 896 lbs., 84.00 to 121.00 (104.95); 7 head, 908 lbs., 100.00; 8 head, 953 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 1110 lbs., 85.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 607 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 20 head, 681 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.58); 61 head, 1002 to 1013 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (119.03).
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1024 lbs., 70.00; 15 head, 1065 lbs., 70.50; 33 head, 1123 lbs., 76.50; 18 head, 1155 to 1193 lbs., 70.00 to 76.00 (73.86). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 497 lbs., 113.00; 15 head, 539 lbs., 101.00; 8 head, 608 to 625 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (94.36); 17 head, 708 to 714 lbs., 81.00 to 84.00 (82.59); 36 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 80.00 to 88.50 (81.70); 4 head, 825 lbs., 88.00; 52 head, 871 lbs., 90.25; 12 head, 913 to 928 lbs., 79.00 to 81.00 (80.01); 23 head, 958 to 976 lbs., 78.00 to 79.00 (78.59). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 180 to 198 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.68); 15 head, 215 to 237 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.10); 42 head, 255 to 290 lbs., 100.00 to 130.00 (116.51); 19 head, 339 to 346 lbs., 95.00 to 115.00 (102.30); 32 head, 353 to 392 lbs., 82.50 to 126.00 (109.70); 22 head, 425 to 438 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (90.22); 12 head, 489 lbs., 92.00; 40 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 82.50 to 87.00 (86.38); 31 head, 615 to 635 lbs., 72.50 to 82.00 (79.50); 16 head, 712 to 738 lbs., 66.00 to 68.00 (67.36); 4 head, 920 lbs., 70.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 235 to 248 245 67.50 to 82.50 (71.10), thin fleshed; 6 head, 288 lbs., 67.50; 9 head, 349 lbs., 82.50; 5 head, 355 to 387 lbs., 62.50 to 72.50 (66.29); 10 head, 439 lbs., 67.50; 1 head, 465 lbs., 77.50; 2 head, 585 lbs., 67.50; 3 head, 642 lbs., 67.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 327 to 346 lbs., 179.00 to 183.00 (181.32); 11 head, 377 lbs., 155.00; 137 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 180.00 (172.00); 165 head, 457 to 496 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (163.50); 20 head, 484 lbs., 168.50, replacement; 33 head, 456 lbs., 161.25, unweaned; 98 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 163.25 (157.57); 122 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (145.91); 28 head, 579 lbs., 151.50, unweaned; 205 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 131.50 to 143.00 (140.22); 23 head, 642 lbs., 147.00, replacement; 150 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (135.04); 30 head, 695 lbs., 145.00, replacement; 491 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (132.82); 37 head, 700 to 711 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.02), replacement; 44 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 117.50 to 130.50 (123.46); 77 head, 782 to 798 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (158.49), replacement; 112 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.85); 73 head, 808 to 836 lbs., 142.00 to 161.00 (147.08), replacement; 254 head, 861 to 883 lbs., 119.10 to 122.00 (120.42); 4 head, 948 lbs., 111.00; 19 head, 904 to 908 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.33), replacement; 4 head, 953 lbs., 132.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 272 to 286 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.42); 3 head, 315 lbs., 151.00; 8 head, 359 to 366 lbs., 150.00; 27 head, 420 to 445 lbs., 141.00 to 161.00 (151.38); 13 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (139.75); 23 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (143.58); 30 head, 572 to 593 lbs., 134.00 to 134.50 (134.40); 27 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (126.20); 19 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (122.68); 4 head, 728 lbs., 120.50; 3 head, 788 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 811 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 858 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 905 lbs., 112.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 648 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 688 lbs., 117.00; 12 head, 1018 lbs., 111.00.
