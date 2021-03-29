The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 8,714 head selling a week ago and 9,605 head trading March 8, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Russell, Sigourney, Centerville and Dunlap livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. Feeder steers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $4 to $6 higher, 500 to 599 pounds were selling steady to $1 lower, 600 to 799 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher, 800 to 949 pounds were selling $1 higher to $2 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 549 pounds were trading $2 to $7 higher, 550 to 799 pounds were selling $4 higher to $2 lower, 800 to 899 pounds were trading $1 to $4 lower. Supply included: 88% feeder cattle (64% steers, 36% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 282 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (187.50); 7 head, 257 lbs., 207.00, unweaned; 16 head, 322 to 348 lbs., 178.00 to 202.00 (190.24); 7 head, 331 lbs., 185.50, unweaned; 60 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 178.00 to 204.00 (194.12); 3 head, 380 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 77 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 176.00 to 198.00 (188.03); 10 head, 449 lbs., 159.00, fleshy; 13 head, 418 to 431 lbs., 158.00 to 193.00 (179.28), unweaned; 145 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 174.00 to 193.00 (184.87); 3 head, 483 lbs., 157.00, fleshy; 9 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (160.07), unweaned; 324 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 165.50 to 183.50 (176.34); 5 head, 504 lbs., 150.00, fleshy; 3 head, 520 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 334 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 149.00 to 179.00 (162.62); 21 head, 552 to 574 lbs., 150.00 to 154.50 (153.88), unweaned; 385 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 146.00 to 159.50 (155.54); 33 head, 635 to 639 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.00), fancy; 18 head, 608 lbs., 139.50, unweaned; 625 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 140.50 to 157.50 (151.36); 17 head, 652 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 474 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 136.50 to 151.85 (145.24); 6 head, 704 lbs., 136.50, unweaned; 1142 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (141.09); 537 head, 807 to 844 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (132.13); 86 head, 811 lbs., 136.00, thin fleshed; 547 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 125.25 to 135.85 (131.73); 155 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 115.50 to 129.00 (126.83); 5 head, 975 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 373 lbs., 174.00; 22 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 140.50 to 167.50 (152.75); 23 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (155.37); 4 head, 615 to 639 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.55); 27 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (134.30); 11 head, 790 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 530 lbs., 168.00; 11 head, 542 lbs., 145.00, unweaned; 30 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 144.00 to 144.50 (144.41); 8 head, 668 lbs., 134.00;
31 head, 796 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.19); 23 head, 860 lbs., 122.60.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 190 lbs., 209.00, unweaned; 6 head, 240 lbs., 183.00, unweaned; 3 head, 275 to 295 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (186.09); 20 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 155.50 to 172.50 (166.02); 11 head, 342 lbs., 160.50, unweaned; 60 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 155.50 to 176.00 (165.58); 7 head, 382 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 64 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 146.00 to 167.00 (158.14); 15 head, 418 to 436 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (152.69), unweaned; 222 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 164.25 (153.51); 14 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 159.50 (152.16), unweaned; 355 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 162.00 (149.53); 24 head, 506 to 508 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (141.13), unweaned; 210 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 149.50 (141.41); 463 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 125.50 to 143.50 (136.04); 14 head, 600 to 618 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.35), unweaned; 463 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 124.50 to 138.00 (135.01); 433 head, 704 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (130.68); 8 head, 711 lbs., 139.50, replacement; 208 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 117.00 to 140.50 (129.46); 122 head, 812 to 822 lbs., 118.00 to 126.50 (124.48); 10 head, 804 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 40 head, 855 to 873 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (117.64); 46 head, 855 lbs., 137.00, replacement; 4 head, 910 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 400 lbs., 151.00; 19 head, 472 to 498 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (141.24); 16 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (130.55); 11 head, 580 to 584 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.55). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 406 lbs., 167.00; 15 head, 453 to 487 lbs., 147.00 to 149.50 (148.54); 18 head, 559 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 629 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 746 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 323 lbs., 200.00; 4 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 180.00; 6 head, 435 lbs., 157.50; 7 head, 460 to 482 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.40); 11 head, 559 to 578 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.19); 10 head, 605 to 616 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.42); 4 head, 673 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 771 lbs., 112.00.
