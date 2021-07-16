The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 2,345 head selling a week ago, 1,411 head trading June 21 and 1,675 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from the Russell livestock market.
Compared to the June 21 sale, Choice steers and heifers were selling $7 higher. Feeder steers from 450 to 899 pounds were trading mostly $3 to $7 higher. Feeder heifers from 450 to 849 pounds were selling mostly $2 higher on light receipts. Supply included: 60% feeder cattle (63% steers, 37% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 426 to 427 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (181.54); 54 head, 452 to 476 lbs., 179.00 to 194.50 (184.82); 42 head, 529 to 548 lbs., 178.50 to 195.00 (184.87); 110 head, 554 to 577 lbs., 174.00 to 192.50 (182.30); 141 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 159.50 to 169.75 (165.55); 11 head, 663 to 682 lbs., 156.00 to 157.50 (156.81); 278 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 143.00 to 156.25 (152.66); 270 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 145.00 to 154.85 (152.37); 34 head, 797 lbs., 144.75, fleshy; 197 head, 825 to 840 lbs., 150.35 to 152.00 (151.41); 69 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 140.00 to 144.85 (144.24); 34 head, 908 to 925 lbs., 134.50 to 137.00 (136.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 397 lbs., 170.00; 13 head, 402 to 408 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (161.34); 17 head, 467 to 469 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (164.60); 25 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 171.50 to 175.50 (172.87); 55 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (169.98); 10 head, 814 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 385 lbs., 160.00; 23 head, 439 lbs., 157.00 to 157.50 (157.17); 42 head, 483 to 489 lbs., 147.00 to 156.50 (151.37); 69 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 148.50 to 160.00 (155.87); 62 head, 554 to 589 lbs., 143.50 to 156.00 (153.14); 96 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (150.89); 72 head, 672 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (136.79); 99 head, 705 to 732 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (136.61); 136 head, 784 to 789 lbs., 129.50 to 139.25 (138.51); 129 head, 818 to 836 lbs., 133.35 to 134.35 (133.86); 17 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (122.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 481 to 491 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.38); 6 head, 516 lbs., 143.00; 11 head, 621 to 628 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (136.65); 7 head, 780 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 570 to 573 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.51).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.