Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 9,605 head selling a week ago, 16,526 head trading March 1 and 8,606 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Knoxville, Bloomfield, Denison, Lamoni and Dunlap livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady. Feeder steers from 400 to 599 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher, 600 to 799 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower, 800 to 999 pounds were trading steady to $5 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower, 700 to 949 pounds were trading $2 higher to $1 lower. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (53% steers, 47% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 327 to 349 lbs., 190.00 to 198.00 (194.23); 11 head, 360 to 383 lbs., 164.00 to 179.00 (173.06); 56 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 173.00 to 189.00 (184.11); 45 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 187.00 (178.64); 10 head, 453 to 466 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (158.88), unweaned; 177 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 164.00 to 185.00 (176.68); 4 head, 508 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 152 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 152.00 to 175.00 (164.04); 18 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.65), unweaned; 286 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 161.50 (154.83); 14 head, 632 lbs., 144.00, unweaned; 454 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 136.25 to 156.50 (145.62); 17 head, 657 lbs., 150.25, fancy; 451 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 148.00 (141.35); 148 head, 703 lbs., 153.10, fancy; 661 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 147.00 (138.91); 869 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 120.00 to 138.85 (134.89); 768 head, 853 to 898 lbs., 119.00 to 132.75 (129.95); 211 head, 903 to 940 lbs., 123.00 to 131.25 (128.35); 77 head, 952 to 990 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (119.61); 17 head, 1029 lbs., 118.50; 14 head, 1072 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 253 lbs., 400.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 155.00 to 174.00 (167.91); 24 head, 512 to 547 lbs., 151.00 to 169.50 (160.07); 28 head, 555 to 576 lbs., 144.00 to 156.50 (150.88); 13 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.38); 7 head, 649 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 21 head, 658 to 699 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.99); 7 head, 715 to 728 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.67); 28 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (128.26); 3 head, 838 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 879 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1014 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 1072 lbs., 114.50. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 474 lbs., 166.50; 12 head, 598 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 710 lbs., 134.00; 12 head, 951 lbs., 113.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 346 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.90), unweaned; 19 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 148.00 to 167.50 (162.01); 8 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 140.50 to 145.00 (142.89), unweaned; 67 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 143.00 to 167.00 (154.06); 80 head, 462 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 151.75 (145.98); 161 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (146.79); 46 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (136.61), unweaned; 293 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (142.49); 6 head, 567 lbs., 152.00, fancy; 3 head, 555 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 442 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.53); 27 head, 621 to 646 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.71), unweaned; 334 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 140.00 (132.60); 323 head, 659 to 690 lbs., 143.00 to 144.10 (144.05), fancy; 969 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 122.50 to 137.85 (131.95); 46 head, 716 to 733 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (135.17), fancy; 9 head, 727 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 383 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 117.00 to 130.50 (125.38); 11 head, 769 lbs., 145.50, replacement; 322 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (125.52); 167 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 120.50 to 125.50 (122.21); 55 head, 889 lbs., 114.25, fleshy; 28 head, 903 to 941 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.17); 16 head, 989 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 345 lbs., 137.00; 19 head, 357 to 394 lbs., 128.00 to 150.00 (142.01); 3 head, 415 to 430 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.03); 4 head, 459 lbs., 138.00; 17 head, 526 to 546 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.45); 69 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 142.00 (137.44); 12 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.35); 31 head, 694 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 127.75 (125.89); 3 head, 725 lbs., 113.00; 13 head, 800 to 837 lbs., 110.75 to 118.00 (114.12); 12 head, 870 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 918 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 330 lbs., 385.00; 4 head, 377 lbs., 425.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 406 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.50); 5 head, 1038 lbs., 103.00; 4 head, 1075 lbs., 107.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 527 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 632 lbs., 129.50; 7 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 121.25 to 121.50 (121.35); 6 head, 832 lbs., 114.00; 8 head, 900 lbs., 100.00; 17 head, 1029 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 400 lbs., 175.00, unweaned; 3 head, 465 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (152.59); 1 head, 550 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 141.00 (132.93); 4 head, 614 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 4 head, 700 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 4 head, 848 lbs., 100.00.
