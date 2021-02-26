Iowa feeder cattle results reported receipts of 9,848 head selling a week ago, 10,428 head trading Feb. 8 and 14,248 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Creston, Bloomfield, Clarinda, Denison, Dunlap and Tama livestock markets.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling $1 higher. Feeder steers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher, 500 to 549 pounds were selling $1 lower, 550 to 599 pounds were trading $1 higher, 600 to 799 pounds were selling $6 to $7 higher, 800 to 949 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher, 950 to 999 pounds were selling $1 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $8 higher, 450 to 799 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher, 800 to 899 pounds were trading $4 to $5 higher. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 197.00; 15 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 175.00 to 193.00 (189.13); 47 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 162.00 to 191.00 (176.95); 78 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 182.50 (175.57); 194 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 177.00 (169.14); 25 head, 528 lbs., 181.00, fancy; 228 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 176.00 (161.61); 23 head, 554 lbs., 173.75, fancy; 398 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 146.00 to 164.85 (156.81); 678 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 144.00 to 160.50 (153.30); 786 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 135.50 to 153.75 (147.26); 983 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 132.00 to 150.75 (142.55); 768 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 142.00 (136.85); 382 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 120.00 to 137.25 (133.62); 262 head, 900 to 937 lbs., 125.00 to 133.40 (131.15); 50 head, 963 to 974 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 335 lbs., 153.00; 3 head, 408 lbs., 151.00; 17 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (157.75); 17 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 156.00 (149.08); 13 head, 572 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 156.00 (141.55); 43 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.24); 17 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (137.44); 14 head, 730 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (131.72); 9 head, 752 to 765 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.33); 14 head, 813 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.95); 5 head, 860 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 681 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 144.00 to 170.00 (161.84); 58 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (156.00); 85 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 142.00 to 164.50 (152.39); 178 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 154.25 (146.58); 386 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 150.50 (141.78); 579 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 127.00 to 148.25 (138.21); 38 head, 618 to 626 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.58), replacement; 507 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (132.72); 18 head, 682 lbs., 145.25, replacement; 805 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 134.85 (130.17); 55 head, 700 to 707 lbs., 134.75 to 149.00 (143.01), replacement; 399 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 121.00 to 134.25 (129.31); 40 head, 763 to 795 lbs., 138.00, replacement; 163 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 120.25 to 126.75 (123.82); 35 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (131.01), replacement; 239 head, 855 to 898 lbs., 118.00 to 136.75 (127.08); 15 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 114.75 to 117.50 (115.62). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 698 lbs., 1025.00, replacement; 10 head, 714 lbs., 1025.00, replacement; 11 head, 788 lbs., 1075.00, replacement; 15 head, 861 lbs., 1250.00, replacement; 14 head, 910 lbs., 1150.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 310 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 395 lbs., 137.00; 10 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (147.76); 6 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (133.67); 32 head, 513 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (137.96); 34 head, 567 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (128.44); 45 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 136.50 (128.05); 36 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.93); 8 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.53); 38 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (120.82); 2 head, 825 to 830 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (106.01); 6 head, 853 lbs., 119.00.
