The High Plains area weekly weighted direct cattle sales results for the week ending on July 26, reported receipts of 99,957 head of cattle selling compared to 81,023 head the previous week and 72,724 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis,over 80% Choice, 24,526 head, 1,250 to 1,625 lbs., 92.00 to 102.00 (97.92); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,771 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 93.00 to 99.00 (95.84); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,354 head, 1,250 to 1,550 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.97). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,085 head, 1,350 to 1,550 lbs., 97.00 to 101.00 (100.22); 65 to 80% Choice, 573 head, 1,345 to 1,350 lbs., 96.00 to 99.50 1,346 (98.86). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 14,819 head, 784 to 1,040 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,805 head, 856 to 1,004 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.09); 35 to 65% Choice, 132 head, 945 lbs., 158.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 499 head, 886 to 992 lbs., 156.00 to 158.50 (157.65).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,272 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 ( 97.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,026 head, 1,080 to 1,400 lbs., 95.00 to 98.00 (96.13); 35 to 65% Choice, 756 head, 1,180 to 1,385 lbs., 96.00 to 98.00 ( 96.68). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,468 head, 1,175 to 1,325 lbs., 99.50 to 102.00 (99.84). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,289 head, 756 to 896 lbs., 156.00 to 158.50 (157.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 629 head, 730 to 922 lbs., 158.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 108 head, 778 to 816 lbs., 157.00 to 157.50 (157.31).
