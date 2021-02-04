The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Jan. 24, reported receipts of 76,623 head of cattle selling compared to 83,733 head a week ago and 85,957 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,517 head, 1,280 to 1,635 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.81); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,252 head, 1,290 to 1,625 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (110.16); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,878 head, 1,140 to 1,500 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.20). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,004 head, 1,350 to 1,600 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (110.43); 35 to 65% Choice, 50 head, 1,380 lbs., 110.50. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 13,128 head, 806 to 1,039 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (172.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,320 head, 860 to 1,005 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (172.64); 35 to 65% Choice, 45 head, 834 lbs., 173.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 66 head, 945 lbs., 168.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,150 head, 1,200 to 1,560 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.58); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,604 head, 1,160 to 1,375 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.31); 35 to 65% Choice, 201 head, 1,165 lbs., 111.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 336 head, 1,381 lbs., 110.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,745 head, 786 to 960 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (172.51).
