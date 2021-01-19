The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Jan. 10, reported receipts of 65,796 head of cattle selling compared to 72,379 head a week ago and 58,225 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,759 head, 1,300 to 1,625 lbs., 108.50 to 112.00 (110.84); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,627 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.99); 35 to 65% Choice, 541 head, 1,250 to 1,520 lbs., 112.00 to 112.03 (112.01). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,626 head, 1,425 to 1,550 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.93); 35 to 65% Choice, 80 head, 1,300 lbs., 112.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 14,508 head, 825 to 1,068 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (175.78); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,133 head, 892 to 983 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.93). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 547 head, 946 to 1,032 lbs., 174.00 to 176.00 (175.04); 65 to 80% Choice, 35 head, 854 lbs., 173.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,128 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (111.08); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,659 head, 1,090 to 1,350 lbs., 112.00 to 112.03 (112.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,534 head, 1,125 lbs., 112.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,983 head, 1,225 to 1,400 lbs., 112.00 to 113.00 (112.10); 35 to 65% Choice, 129 head, 1,285 lbs., 112.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,778 head, 760 to 938 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (176.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 185 head, 843 to 891 lbs., 176.00.
