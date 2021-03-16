The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on March 7, reported receipts of 68,674 head of cattle selling compared to 67,760 head a week ago and 95,277 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, over 80% Choice, 18,545 head, 1,300 to 1,675 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (113.46); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,087 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 113.00 to 114.25 (113.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,331 head, 1,140 to 1,425 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 727 head, 1,325 to 1,600 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (114.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 273 head, 1,475 lbs., 114.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 11,578 head, 837 to 1,056 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (179.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 820 head, 917 to 976 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.87). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 436 head, 914 to 1,000 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.19).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,478 head, 1,200 to 1,550 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (113.47); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,104 head, 1,050 to 1,400 lbs., 114.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 466 head, 1,200 to 1,265 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,667 head, 1,200 to 1,375 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.04). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,636 head, 740 to 945 lbs., 179.00 to 182.00 (179.96); 65 to 80% Choice, 245 head, 758 to 866 lbs., 180.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.