The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Dec. 7, reported receipts of 74,575 head of cattle selling compared to 73,347 head a week ago and 71,187 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,099 head, 1,300 to 1,665 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (109.55); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,902 head, 1,270 to 1,590 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (110.24); 35 to 65% Choice, 822 head, 1,300 to 1,475 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.08). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 76 head, 1,525 lbs., 110.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 507 head, 1,525 lbs., 110.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 120 head, 1,350 lbs., 110.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,591 head, 875 to 1,063 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (172.34); 65 to 80% Choice, 733 head, 977 to 1,008 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.56). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,100 head, 837 to 992 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (172.93).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice 8,748 head, 1,200 to 1,550 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (109.61);65 to 80% Choice, 5,639 head, 1,114 to 1,375 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (110.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 677 head, 1,050 to 1,240 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.30). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 855 head, 1,350 to 1,400 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.98); 35 to 65% Choice, 165 head, 1,275 lbs., 110.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,717 head, 766 to 924 lbs., 170.00 to 178.50 (173.01); 65 to 80% Choice, 439 head, 817 to 885 lbs., 172.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 648 head, 851 to 929 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.76).
