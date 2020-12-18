The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Dec. 14, reported receipts of 47,858 head of cattle selling compared to 74,575 head a week ago and 70,858 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,374 head, 1,400 to 1,650 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (105.99); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,183 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.93); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,719 head, 1,250 to 1,500 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 774 head, 1,475 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.73); 65 to 80% Choice, 819 head, 1,530 lbs., 108.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 158 head, 1,275 lbs., 108.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,331 head, 864 to 1,067 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (167.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 80 head, 986 lbs., 168.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,021 head, 961 to 992 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (166.45).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,963 head, 1,250 to 1,450 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,480 head, 1,075 to 1,345 lbs., 107.00 to 108.00 (107.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 946 head, 1,060 to 1,380 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,468 head, 1,300 to 1,350 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.87). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,998 head, 809 to 1,004 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (168.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 150 head, 797 to 822 lbs., 168.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 258 head, 826 to 912 lbs., 168.00.
