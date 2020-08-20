The High Plains area weekly weighted direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Aug. 16, reported receipts of 109,200 head of cattle selling compared to 91,647 head a week ago and 44,912 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,848 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 102.00 to 107.40 (105.46); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,692 head, 1,218 to 1,550 lbs., 102.00 to 106.50 (104.46); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,762 head, 1,240 to 1,400 lbs., 104.00; 0 to 35% Choice, 74 head, 1,485 lbs., 106.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,161 head, 1,375 to 1,490 lbs., 103.00 to 107.50 (105.96); 65 to 80% Choice, 974 head, 1,200 to 1,370 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (106.88); 35 to 65% Choice, 80 head, 1,325 lbs., 103.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 13,158 head, 825 to 1,043 lbs., 165.00 to 171.50 (167.88); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,027 head, 822 to 1,003 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (168.54). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 993 head, 876 to 1,008 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.48).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,801 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.72); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,321 head, 1,117 to 1,400 lbs., 103.00 to 106.50 (104.21); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,552 head, 1,150 to 1,350 lbs., 103.00 to 104.50 (103.74). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 120 head, 1,225 to 1,285 lbs., 104.00 to 106.00 (105.37); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,974 head, 1,265 lbs., 107.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 120 head, 1,250 lbs., 103.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,189 head, 758 to 953 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 (168.18); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,044 head, 761 to 899 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.32). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 617 head, 800 to 864 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 834 (168.31).
