The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 25 reported receipts of 57,564 head of cattle selling compared to 77,599 head a week ago and 47,106 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,812 head, 1,250 to 1,685 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.63); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,155 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.90); 35 to 65% Choice, 837 head, 1,285 to 1,350 lbs., 120.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,333 head, 1,400 to 1,600 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.74). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 8,192 head, 772 to 1,040 lbs., 190.00 to 195.00 (192.12); 65 to 80% Choice, 584 head, 866 to 912 lbs., 192.00. Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 252 head, 953 to 968 lbs., 193.00 to 194.00 (193.42).
Heifers: Live FOB, 9,756 head, 1,130 to 1,465 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (121.13); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,311 head, 1,100 to 1,375 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.62). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,383 head, 756 to 912 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (192.49).
