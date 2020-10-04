The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Sept. 27, reported receipts of 103,174 head of cattle selling compared to 89,803 head a week ago and 73,845 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 25,178 head, 1,250 to 1,625 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (105.08); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,958 head, 1,275 to 1,585 lbs., 105.00 to 105.00 (105.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 4,927 head, 1,200 to 1,575 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.98). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,259 head, 1,400 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.41); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,085 head, 1,400 to 1,481 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 380 head, 1,300 to 1,500 lbs., 104.00 to 105.00 (104.79). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 13,494 head, 815 to 1,058 lbs., 163.00 to 167.25 (164.88); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,862 head, 816 to 1,019 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.96).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,272 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (104.94); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,705 head, 1,125 to 1,388 lbs., 102.00 to 105.00 (104.82); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,341 head, 1,100 to 1,330 lbs., 105.00 to 105.00 (105.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,731 head, 1,275 to 1,325 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.00); 65 to 80% Choice, 117 head, 1,280 lbs., 105.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 80 head, 1,400 lbs., 104.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,261 head, 698 to 923 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.68); 65 to 80% Choice, 472 head, 816 to 854 lbs., 165.00.
