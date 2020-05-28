High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 66,185 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 24, compared to 85,933 head the previous reporting period and 85,247 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice. 9,861 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.72); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,738 head, 1,250 to 1,635 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (118.96); 35 to 65% Choice, 926 head, 1,200 to 1,575 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.13); 0 to 35% Choice, 287 head, 1,150 lbs., 120.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 700 head, 1,450 to 1,600 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.88); 35 to 65% Choice, 80 head, 1,300 lbs., 115.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 16,579 head, 810 to 1,053 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (182.94); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,395 head, 843 to 1,055 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (188.22); 35 to 65% Choice, 123 head, 793 to 850 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (183.50). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 552 head, 867 to 937 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.37).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice 11,182 head, 1,150 to 1,550 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (118.37); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,062 head, 1,060 to 1,450 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (118.45); 35 to 65% Choice, 369 head, 1,150 to 1,300 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.75). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 120 head, 1,250 to 1,375 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.67). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,556 head, 772 to 968 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (185.07); 65 to 80% Choice, 425 head, 792 to 918 lbs., 190.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 154 head, 760 lbs., 180.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice 559 803 to 832 174.00 to 180.00 827 175.94
