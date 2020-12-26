The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Dec. 21, reported receipts of 52,088 head of cattle selling compared to 47,858 head a week ago and 59,066 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 16,309 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (105.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,860 head, 1,240 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (107.83); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,318 head, 1,220 to 1,450 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 985 head, 1,475 to 1,600 lbs., 104.00 to 108.20 (107.08). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,246 head, 847 to 1,073 lbs., 161.00 to 169.50 (165.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 127 head, 995 lbs., 165.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 136 head, 953 lbs., 163.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,536 head, 1,250 to 1,475 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (106.00); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,934 head, 1,175 to 1,350 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (107.82); 35 to 65% Choice, head, 94 head, 1,250 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,786 head, 1,225 to 1,368 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (107.48); 35 to 65% Choice, 232 head, 1,225 to 1,300 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (106.69). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 344 head, 893 lbs., 165.00.
