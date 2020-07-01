High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales report indicated receipts of 75,555 head of cattle selling the week ending on June 28, compared to 96,981 head the previous week and 72,778 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,579 head, 1,250 to 1,550 lbs., 94.00 to 100.50 (96.54); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,274 head, 1,325 to 1,554 lbs., 93.50 to 97.00 (95.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 979 head, 1,300 to 1,400 lbs., 95.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,810 head, 1,350 to 1,550 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (99.69); 65 to 80% Choice, 390 head, 1,500 lbs., 99.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 260 head, 1,275 lbs., 95.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 20,265 head, 792 to 1,026 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.65); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,242 head, 785 to 1,027 lbs., 156.00 to 156.00 (156.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 203 head, 899 lbs., 156.00; 0 to 35% Choice, 222 head, lbs., 153.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 142 head, 838 to 898 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.62).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,126 head, 1,175 to 1,550 lbs., 95.00 to 99.00 (96.51); 65 to 80% Choice, 84 head, 1,225 lbs., 95.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 741 head, 1,140 to 1,180 lbs., 93.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 527 head, 1,200 to 1,309 lbs., 99.00 to 100.00 (99.46). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,836 head, 756 to 960 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (154.99); 65 to 80% Choice, 437 head, 760 to 852 lbs., 156.00 to 156.00 (156.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 229 head, 746 to 883 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.59).
