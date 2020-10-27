The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Oct. 18, reported receipts of 92,490 head of cattle selling compared to 96,077 head a week ago and 63,052 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,265 head, 1,250 to 1,650 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.33); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,432 head, 1,225 to 1,580 lbs., 106.00 to 108.25 (107.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,195 head, 1,250 to 1,580 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (108.10) Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 510 head, 1,385 to 1,550 lbs., 106.50 to 109.00 (108.39); 65 to 80% Choice, 854 head, 1,225 to 1,486 lbs., 108.00 to 108.50 (108.43). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 17,649 head, 822 to 1,080 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (168.35); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,440 head, 865 to 1,027 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (168.40). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 701 head, 889 to 991 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (169.03).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,219 head, 1,250 to 1,475 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (107.59); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,957 head, 1,085 to 1,425 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.36); 35 to 65% Choice, 990 head, 1,140 to 1,350 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,230 head, 1,200 to 1,440 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (108.21). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,036 head, 786 to 948 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (168.34); 65 to 80% Choice, 121 head, 826 to 868 lbs., 169.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 310 head, 819 to 880 lbs., 168.00.
