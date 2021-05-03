The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending April 19 reported receipts of 77,599 head of cattle selling compared to 96,775 head a week ago and 16,520 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 19,079 head, 1,250 to 1,610 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,680 head, 1,200 to 1,520 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.73); 35 to 65% Choice, 937 head, 1,200 to 1,365 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.29). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 3,602 head, 1,275 to 1,575 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 234 head, 1,425 to 1,425 lbs., 125.00 to 125.00 (125.00). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 12,380 head, 780 to 1,092 lbs., 191.00 to 196.00 (195.45); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,115 head, 778 to 953 lbs., 194.00 to 196.00 (195.86). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 386 head, 953 to 977 lbs., 194.00 to 195.00 (194.54).
Heifers: Live FOB, 5,653 head, 1,125 to 1,500 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.64); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,629 head, 1,085 to 1,375 lbs., 120.00 to 121.51 (120.81); 35 to 65% Choice, 72 head, 1,250 to 1,250 lbs., 120.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 871 head, 1,325 to 1,400 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.72); 65% to 80% Choice, 168 head, 1,260 lbs., 125.00. Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 7,189 head, 754 to 946 lbs., 193.00 to 196.00 (195.83); 65% to 80% Choice, 579 head, 803 to 819 lbs., 196.00.
