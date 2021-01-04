The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Dec. 28, reported receipts of 71,611 head of cattle selling compared to 52,088 head a week ago and 48,782 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 20,004 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (108.89); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,481 head, 1,200 to 1,575 lbs., 110.00 to 110.00 (110.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,207 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 110.00; 0 to 35% Choice, 33 head, lbs., 105.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,310 head, 1,475 to 1,590 lbs., 108.25 to 111.00 (110.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 52 head, 1,425 lbs., 109.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 13,550 head, 790 to 1,051 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (171.78); 65 to 80% Choice, 952 head, 938 to 997 lbs., 172.00 to 172.00 (172.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 240 head, 882 to 980 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.88).
Heifers: Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,876 head, 1,275 to 1,379 lbs., 109.50 to 110.00 (109.98). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,180 head, 788 to 932 lbs., 168.00 to 176.50 (171.90); 65 to 80% Choice, 115 head, 783 to 785 lbs., 172.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 62 head, 819 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (173.94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.