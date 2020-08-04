The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sale results for the week ending on Aug. 2, reported receipts of 102,950 head of cattle selling compared to 99,957 head the previous week and 79,840 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri
The report as based on sales generated from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,406 head, 1,260 to 1,575 lbs., 95.00 to 102.50 (99.33); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,439 head, 1,100 to 1,555 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.40); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,369 head, 1,250 to 1,550 lbs., 95.00 to 97.50 (96.46). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,040 head, 1,400 to 1,550 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 ( 101.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 114 head, 1,450 lbs., 97.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 14,475 head, 762 to 1,030 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (160.04); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,294 head, 800 to 1,021 lbs., 160.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 63 head, 872 lbs., 160.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 389 head, 928 to 953 lbs., 160.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,679 head, 1,130 to 1,500 lbs., 95.00 to 102.00 (98.52); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,068 head, 1,170 to 1,525 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (97.01); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,051 head, 1,125 to 1,300 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.75). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 200 head, 1,350 lbs., 102.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 1,386 head, 1,300 lbs., 101.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,090 head, 751 to 921 lbs., 160.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 1,004 head, 788 to 883 lbs., 160.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 115 head, 873 lbs., 160.00.
