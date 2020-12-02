The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Nov. 15, reported receipts of 103,053 head of cattle selling compared to 101,338 head a week ago and 74,003 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 35,946 head, 1,300 to 1,625 lbs., 107.00 to 112.00 (109.50); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,993 head, 1,265 to 1,575 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.08); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,112 head, 1,175 to 1,550 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.96). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,321 head, 1,350 to 1,475 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (110.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 507 head, 1,517 lbs., 110.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,047 head, 822 to 1,072 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.85); 65 to 80% Choice, 467 head, 884 to 998 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (172.16). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,852 head, 937 to 1,000 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.03).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,766 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (109.38); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,746 head, 1,100 to 1,450 lbs., 109.50 to 112.00 (110.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,581 head, 1,080 to 1,200 lbs., 110.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,194 head, 1,150 to 1,425 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (110.04). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,562 head, 791 to 960 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 192 head, 811 lbs., 172.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 673 head, 806 to 912 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.96).
