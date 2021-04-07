The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending March 29 reported receipts of 84,561 head of cattle selling compared to 70,377 head a week ago and 89,505 head trading a year ago, according to USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri. This report is based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 25,681 head, 1,250 to 1,650 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.81); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,885 head, 1,150 to 1,575 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.05); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,168 head, 1,184 to 1,425 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.96). Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 2,062 head, 1,450 to 1,635 lbs., 117.00 to 118.35 (117.93); 35 to 65% Choice, 137 head, 1,365 to 1,635 lbs., 115.00 to 118.35 (117.75). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 12,728 head, 822 to 1,080 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (184.89); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,035 head, 854 to 938 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.71). Dressed FOB, over 80% Choice, 272 head, 921 lbs., 183.00.
Heifers: Live FOB, 10,711 head, 1,150 to 1,600 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.58); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,138 head, 1,045 to 1,500 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.02); 35 to 65% Choice, 734 head, 1,040 to 1,220 lbs., 115.00. Live delivered, over 80% Choice, 647 head, 1,225 to 1,525 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.85). Dressed delivered, over 80% Choice, 3,491 head, 765 to 978 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.66).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.