The High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated 96,981 head of cattle were sold the week ending on June 21, compared to 81,939 head the previous reporting period and 86,671 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 19,278 head, 1,300 to 1,600 lbs., 98.00 to 105.00 (100.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,036 head, 1,295 to 1,535 lbs., 98.00 to 102.00 (100.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 929 head, 1,250 to 1,450 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (100.62). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 876 head, 1,425 to 1,525 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.58); 65 to 80% Choice, 999 head, 1,458 lbs., 103.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 25,017 head, 797 to 1,024 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (160.43); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,425 head, 806 to 970 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.65); 35 to 65% Choice, 65 head, 860 lbs., 162.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice 297 875 to 960 157.00 to 160.00 909 157.94
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,907 head, 1,130 to 1,490 lbs., 98.00 to 105.00 (100.83); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,429 head, 1,200 to 1,375 lbs., 98.00 to 102.00 (101.20); 35 to 65% Choice, 507 head, 1,250 to 1,355 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.84). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 298 head, 1,225 to 1,375 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.13). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,867 head, 750 to 1,018 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.03); 65 to 80% Choice, 787 head, 769 to 845 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (162.31). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 158 head, 810 to 882 lbs., 158.00 to 158.00 (158.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.