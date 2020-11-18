The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Nov. 8, reported receipts of 101,338 head of cattle selling compared to 46,173 head a week ago and 99,098 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 32,915 head, 1,275 to 1,660 lbs., 101.00 to 107.00 (106.16); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,593 head, 1,200 to 1,550 lbs., 107.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 648 head, 1,275 to 1,425 lbs., 107.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,242 head, 1,400 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 698 head, 1,350 to 1,521 lbs., 107.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,876 head, 816 to 1,060 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (165.12); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,534 head, 851 to 1,026 lbs., 167.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 580 head, 889 to 984 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (165.53).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,213 head, 1,225 to 1,500 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (106.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,968 head, 1,080 to 1,400 lbs., 106.75 to 107.25 (107.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,057 head, 1,090 to 1,250 lbs., 107.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,886 head, 1,150 to 1,400 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (106.89); 35 to 65% Choice, 220 head, 1,200 lbs., 107.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,530 head, 788 to 915 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (166.39); 65 to 80% Choice, 270 head, 790 to 927 lbs., 167.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 154 head, 857 to 912 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.48).
