High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 85,933 head of cattle selling the week ending on May 17, compared to 55,105 head the previous reporting period and 62,682 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 17,237 head, 920 to 1,690 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (113.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,312 head, 1,285 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (110.75); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,192 head, 1,025 to 1,500 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (108.66). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 254 head, 1,450 to 1,550 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.24); 65 to 80% Choice, 35 head, 1,550 lbs., 120.00. Dressed delivered FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,071 head, 787 to 1,043 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (179.88); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,126 head, 832 to 960 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (175.05). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 2,645 head, 857 to 980 lbs., 158.00 to 180.00 (172.34).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,745 head, 1,175 to 1,535 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (113.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,325 head, 1,100 to 1,400 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (112.33); 35 to 65% Choice, 836 head, 1,060 to 1,325 lbs., 105.00 to 120.00 (116.38.) Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 38 head, 1,300 lbs., 116.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,174 head, 756 to 954 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (181.44); 65 to 80% Choice, 122 head, 819 lbs., 170.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 379 head 826 to 903 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.92).
