High Plains area weekly weighted direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Aug. 23, reported receipts of 114,888 head of cattle selling compared to 109,200 head the previous week and 55,768 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 26,852 head, 1,320 to 1,585 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.82); 65 to 80% Choice, 11,005 head, 1,200 to 1,625 lbs., 104.00 to 108.00 (106.16); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,924 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 106.00 to 106.50 (106.09); 0 to 35% Choice, 142 head, 1,425 to 1,450 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.75). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,743 head, 1,325 to 1,550 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.24); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,095 head, 1,375 to 1,450 lbs., 106.00 to 107.50 (107.42). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 15,356 head, 842 to 1,014 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (169.34); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,836 head, 794 to 992 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (169.70). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,627 head, 841 to 968 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (169.72); 0 to 35% Choice, 36 head, 896 lbs., 168.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,617 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (106.43); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,455 head, 1,108 to 1,400 lbs., 106.00 to 106.75 (106.05); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,570 head, 1,175 to 1,300 lbs., 105.00 to 106.00 (105.91). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,490 head, 1,200 to 1,350 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 98 head, 1,300 to 1,320 lbs., 106.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,241 head, 773 to 919 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (169.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,620 head, 775 to 905 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (169.66). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 589 head, 819 to 864 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.54).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.