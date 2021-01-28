The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Jan. 17, reported receipts of 83,733 head of cattle selling compared to 65,796 head a week ago and 75,086 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,916 head, 1,300 to 1,625 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (109.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,568 head, 1,270 to 1,625 lbs., 109.00 to 111.02 (110.07); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,122 head, 1,245 to 1,435 lbs., 108.00 to 111.02 (110.37). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 254 head, 1,475 to 1,500 lbs., 109.00 to 110.50 (109.74). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 25,863 head, 830 to 1,129 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (173.08); 65 to 80% Choice, 869 head, 895 to 1,018 lbs., 172.00 to 174.00 (172.52).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,371 head, 1,250 to 1,480 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.86); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,851 head, 1,100 to 1,370 lbs., 109.00 to 111.02 (110.59); 35 to 65% Choice, 308 head, 1,225 to 1,300 lbs., 110.75 to 111.02 (110.91). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,370 head, 1,199 to 1,375 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 115 head, 1,200 to 1,250 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.13). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,699 head, 760 to 953 lbs., 172.00 to 174.00 (172.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 389 head, 806 to 831 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.21); 35 to 65% Choice, 123 head, 760 lbs., 169.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 84 head, 871 lbs., 172.00.
