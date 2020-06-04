The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sale results for the week ending on May 31, reported receipts of 97,390 head of cattle selling compared to 66,185 head the previous week and 85,667 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was generated from sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,269 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,250 head, 1,250 to 1,555 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.24); 35 to 65% Choice, 403 head, 1,150 to 1,370 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.90). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 547 head, 1,375 to 1,575 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.33). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 24,530 head, 775 to 1,091 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (183.48); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,439 head, 828 to 1,024 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (187.25); 35 to 65% Choice, 66 head, 855 lbs., 190.0; 0 to 35% Choice, 38 head, 924 lbs., 185.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,719 head, 841 to 960 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (178.09).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,339 head, 1,150 to 1,500 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (116.64); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,858 head, 1,150 to 1,400 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.09); 35 to 65% Choice, 559 head, 1,125 to 1,400 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (114.44). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12 head, 1,350 lbs., 115.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,744 head, 760 to 951 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (184.72); 65 to 80% Choice, 926 head, 756 to 869 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (182.83). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 223 head, 762 to 841 lbs., 176.00 to 180.00 (178.49).
