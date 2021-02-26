The High Plains area weekly weighted average direct cattle sales results for the week ending on Feb. 21, reported receipts of 60,554 head of cattle selling compared to 62,079 head a week ago and 74,788 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,909 head, 1,175 to 1,625 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (114.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,875 head, 1,300 to 1,600 lbs., 114.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 2,806 head, 1,140 to 1,500 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 545 head, 1,435 to 1,550 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.10). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,388 head, 837 to 1,043 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.58); 35 to 65% Choice, 165 head, 1,040 lbs., 180.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 106 head, 882 to 977 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (180.75).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,170 head, 1,244 to 1,535 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.99); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,769 head, 1,100 to 1,405 lbs., 114.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 498 head, 1,100 to 1,360 lbs., 114.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 424 head, 1,275 to 1,365 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.32). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,345 head, 781 to 986 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (180.65); 65 to 80% Choice, 239 head, 866 lbs., 180.00.
